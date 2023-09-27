Jan. 6 prosecutor facing felony counts in road-rage stabbing

One member of that team of prosecutors that has been trying to put protesters from the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol behind bars for years now is facing his own case that could put HIM behind bars.

A report at The Federalist confirms Patrick Douglas Scruggs, 38, now a lawyer with a Florida firm, is facing counts of "aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and armed burglary."

It apparently stems from a road-rage eruption.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Scruggs was "detained" over the "bizarre local road rage."

It was the Florida Highway Patrol that said the former federal prosecutor was accused over a morning rush hour fracas when Scruggs pulled over and started stabbing a 35-year-old man, using a pocket knife.

"The commotion apparently began when a couple pulled over to check on a man slumped over the steering wheel on the side of the road. When the couple returned to their vehicle to grab something that could break the car window, the slumped-over man turned on the car and rammed the vehicle of the couple trying to help. When the man put the car in reverse, the vehicle hit Scruggs’ vehicle. That’s when Scruggs reportedly got out of the car and began to stab the driver," The Federalist documented.

The stabbing victim was hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and Scruggs, after his arrest, was released from the Pinellas County Jail on $65,000 bail.

The Times reported Scruggs was at the U.S. attorney's office from 2013 to 2023.

"Scruggs also appeared on behalf of the federal government during hearings for Florida residents accused of taking part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021," the Tampa publication said.

Among his targets was Adam Johnson, who was seen in Jan. 6 videos marching through the Capitol.

