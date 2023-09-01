A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Japan's prime minister eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release

'Safe and delicious'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 4:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWS ON JAPAN) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.

According to Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who was at the lunch meeting, Kishida and the three lawmakers sat down to a spread of flounder, octopus and seabass as well as boiled pork, fruits and various vegetables in the leader's office.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We eat in support of the Sanriku Joban region. All seafood items from Sanriku Joban are full of appeal," Kishida told reporters who were invited to film the meal.

TRENDING: Deplorables ... south of Richmond

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







No human remains found 2 years after claims of 'mass graves' in Canada
Iranian weightlifter banned for life after shaking hands with Israeli opponent
Japan's prime minister eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release
Clothing giant data breach affects half a million people
'Mugshot merch' selling like hotcakes on Trump's website
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×