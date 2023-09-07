Joe Biden's 'approval'? It's down even more!

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined to 39% as voters overwhelmingly disapprove of his handling of the economy, according to a poll published on Thursday.

Biden has been touting his economic policies, referred to as “Bidenomics,” in the hope that this will help him get reelected in 2024. However, 58% of voters believe that Biden’s policies have “worsened economic conditions” — an increase of eight percentage points from the last iteration of the poll — according to the results of a recent poll conducted by Social Science Research Solutions (SSRS) for CNN released on Thursday.

Biden’s approval rating declined by two percentage points, down from 41% in July. It is the lowest approval rating for Biden recorded in the poll over the last year.

On the economy, the eight percentage point increase in voters’ dissatisfaction with Biden’s economic policies was primarily driven by white voters and men, whose disapproval rates were 62% and 63%, respectively. By contrast, women and minority voters disapproved of Biden’s economic policies by 54% and 51%, respectively, according to the poll.

The sub-group with the highest disapproval of Biden’s handling of the economy were voters without a college education, of whom 64% felt that Biden’s policies had damaged the economy, with the figure among white voters in this group being higher, at 71%.

A sizeable number of women and minority voters, moreover, felt that Biden’s economic policies had no effect on the economy, either positively or negatively, at 21% among women and 24% among minorities. Overall, just 18% of voters thought that Biden’s policies had improved economic conditions.

Voters rank economic conditions — specifically, inflation — as their number one issue, according to Pew Research. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index is currently 3.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the overall inflation rate during Biden’s term being 15% as of this spring, according to Roll Call.

The poll was conducted between August 25 and 31 and surveyed 1,503 respondents, with an error margin of +/- 3.5% and a 95% confidence level.

The White House and Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

