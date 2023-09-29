Kidnapping danger for Americans surges under Joe Biden

Westerners, especially Americans, are facing a surging threat of being abducted and held for ransom by Iran, and other "hostile governments" just about anywhere, according to a new report published at the Gatestone Institute.

Because of Joe Biden.

"We can now expect the Iranian regime to arrest or abduct more Americans anywhere it can. Collecting hostages is now big business. Other hostile governments will most likely be tempted to abduct Americans, as well," warned Majid Rafizadeh, a Harvard-educated scholar and political scientist who is a board member of Harvard International Review and president of the International American Council on the Middle East.

He cited recent abductions by Iran's regime of Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray from New Zealand, Johan Floderus, a European diplomat from Sweden and Bernard Phelan from France detained in October 2022."

TRENDING: Our new black Republican leaders

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He said the escalation in hostage-taking shouldn't be a surprise, partly because the Belgian government recently reached a deal with Iran concerning hostages.

"Even though Iran is a party to the International Convention against the Taking of Hostages, the Islamist regime has long violated it, as it has other commitments, by taking foreign hostages as pawns to extract economic concessions and achieve geopolitical and financial gains," he said.

Its "biggest victory" came when Joe Biden paid out $6 billion, and released a bunch of Iranian nationals serving prison time in the U.S., in exchange for five Iranian-Americans who were imprisoned in Iran.

Are Biden's foreign policies contributing to increased kidnappings of Americans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He noted that Iranians actually boasted that the prison sentences for the five were "about to end anyway" just as Biden was paying more than a billion dollars each.

Now more hostage-taking can be predicted, he said.

"Thanks to the Biden administration's continual appeasement of the Iranian regime, the mullahs have also rapidly advanced their nuclear weapons program, increasing the enrichment of uranium to 84%, just a shade below the 90% level needed for nuclear weapons. Secret attempts by the Biden administration to reach an interim deal with the mullahs have threatened to add not only an estimated $100 billion into Iran's economy, but also, worse, to catapult an Iranian nuclear menace onto the world," he warned.

His prediction followed similar comments from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who explained, "If we're paying a billion dollars per kidnapped individual, then you're going to see more kidnappings. That's why you don't negotiate with terrorists, that's why you don't negotiate with kidnappers. The idea of basically paying to release, in this effect, a hostage is a terrible idea. Remember back in the Reagan years, we had — was it — guns for hostages, that was the story, remember that? This is a billion dollars for a hostage."

It was report at the Middle East Media Research Institute that noted an Iranian security official bragged, "This exchange operation is in fact one of the most successful and effective negotiation [efforts] ever to happen to the Islamic Republic of Iran. In essence, we released a few Iranian prisoners in exchange for some prisoners whose sentences were about to end, and, on the other hand, we succeeded in releasing billions of dollars of our blocked resources without committing to anything else."

During Barack Obama's tenure in the White House, he had arranged a transfer of $1.7 billion to Iran's rogue regime, so the price certainly has increased.

That was, at the time, to release five Iranian-American prisoners.

Then Iranian Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaee "told Iran's Channel 2 in 2021 that he would capture 1,000 Americans, to earn the regime a trillion dollars by demanding $1 billion ransom for each hostage," Rafizadeh explained.

It didn't happen the same way with President Donald Trump, he noted, citing Saeed Ghasseminejad of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

He said, "The Trump administration secured prisoner releases without ransom payments, relying instead on just swaps. While exchanging people who have been guilty of nefarious activities such as sanctions-busting and proliferation with innocent American hostages is not ideal, it is still a better option than paying ransom."

Rafizadeh explained the billions probably will go to designated terrorist organization the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be used to capture more Americans, deliver weapons to Russia and crush domestic dissent.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!