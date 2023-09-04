Labor Day was crafted to conceal communist tenets

Let's examine Labor Day. Excluding those who believe "denial" is a river in Egypt, honest people in the news/information and political fields, said being an oxymoron notwithstanding, will admit that "Crooked Joe Biden" is the extension of Mr. "I think about sex with men 24/7" Obama's tenure in office. And he has continued "the fantasizer's" wretched legacy masterfully, unless you're the working class. In that case, it's aggravated immiseration, which amounts to societal assault and battery. The legacy is one of crushing labor, malicious regulating of small businesses, the asphyxiation of economic growth and the polarization of business fact from business fantasy. But, I'm getting ahead of myself.

Labor Day is masked as the end-of-summer paid holiday that celebrates the working class in America and the establishment of labor unions for the betterment of workers.

In reality, Labor Day is a communist holiday. I find it impossible not to define Labor Day as a holiday born out of socialism by definition. Socialism is based upon the theory of ownership by the people; whereas under communism the government/state owns and controls property, industry and economic resources.

The date for Labor Day was chosen in 1889 by the Second International – a collection of socialists, communists and labor organizers. The holiday itself was to commemorate the third anniversary of the Haymarket Affair, which some argue was a seminal incident in the U.S. labor movement. I disagree in the strongest possible terms with the assertion of author William Adelman, that Labor Day was not synonymous with communism. I argue it was and it still is; people are just unaware of its factual history. I further contend that celebration of the day was moved from May to September to conceal its true communist origin.

Pause for a movement: Any time we see and/or hear the grouping of the words labor, international, organizers, workers and movement, be assured they are signaling socialist intent, which is pavement for the road to full-blown communism.

It's government control and dictatorial rule of what it decides is the workingman's right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. It's through the clever and deceitful misrepresentation of truth and facts that this seemingly innocent holiday has become entrenched.

Anything that elevates government control over We the People is an assault on personal freedom. But, thanks to the public school "de-education" system, you have what amounts to the foxes guarding the chickens.

Communism is nothing if not an opportunistic parasite motivated by the evil pursuit of absolute control of every aspect of people's lives. Those like Obama and Biden think they know what is best for We the People who comprise the working class.

I know that I'm treading on the sacred ground of those who support unions, but I've argued against the formation what I gleaned as a teenager to be communist-patterned extortion. My family, including my father, were massive supporters of unions.

I argue that had state and federal government properly represented the people there would have been no need for unions. Under the Commerce Clause of the Enumerated Powers of Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, Congress could have resolved the conditions for the workers thus avoiding communities and entire industries being held hostage by unions. If Congress can force a peanut-butter sandwich into conformity of written guidelines, why not working conditions?

But, once again I digress. The purpose of presenting my point of view today is not to show the historical origins of Labor Day as such nor the political persuasion of its origin; rather it's to point out that Obama's violation of American laborers is steeped in a tradition that at its core is anti-American worker – and how Biden has continued Obama's tradition of same.

They have enhanced the financial coffers of industrialized extermination of children, even with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. They've given their union henchmen in the public school system right to deprive parents of determining what we want for our children. They've given their union henchmen in public schools the authority to indoctrinate our children with hellish sexual practices and abnormalities as well as the revision of factual history.

Obama imposed mandatory health measures and mandatory participation in murderous practices that went against the faith and conscience of many in the medical profession. Biden mandated the same, plus sanctions for a government-funded laboratory created flu located half a world away that resulted in the utter destruction of countless private businesses. The senseless mandates were used to undermine our First Amendment rights. The sanctions opened the door for the erosion of our Second Amendment right to own and bear arms by ginning up false psychological concerns.

If Labor Day were truly about the American worker(s), it wouldn't have the radical socialist activist Matthew Maguire as the holiday's factual founder; who not surprisingly was from New Jersey and ran for vice president on the Socialist Party ticket in 1886. He proposed the holiday when he was secretary of the Central Labor Union.

My point is this. Labor Day is a false blind for America's workforce, which has been recognized as one of the foremost workforces in the world. That's until initiative and personal pride were replaced with the "work for more and care less" about quality or job performance, undermine communities, and be the bank to the Democratic Party and heretofore the Las Vegas casino industry, better known as "The Mob."

Without the truthful and factual instruction of history, people are encouraged to believe lies and mischaracterizations juxtaposed to the truth.

