Last 3 defendants in Whitmer 'kidnapping' plot acquitted

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The final three men on trial for a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were found not guilty Friday, according to ABC News.

Fourteen men were charged over the plot to kidnap the governor from her Antrim County vacation home in 2020. Eric Molitor, along with twin brothers William Null and Michael Null, were found not guilty on all charges by a jury Friday after a three-week trial, ABC News reported.

TRENDING: God or government? Self-restraint or tyranny?

The FBI has been heavily criticized over its role in the plot, with several defendants arguing that FBI agents actively encouraged alleged participants to engage in illegal activity. Moreover, a jury previously acquitted two men alleged to have been involved in the plot after the defense argued that the FBI’s encouragement of the plan constituted entrapment.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Michael Hills, who represented a previously acquitted defendant, Brandon Caserta, called the FBI’s conduct “unconscionable” in April 2022, according to the Washington Post. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers testified that there were some meetings where FBI informants outnumbered those plotting the kidnapping, according to Fox 17.

William Null, as well as Molitor, testified that they were unaware of what was really happening until the last minute, according to ABC News. At least 12 FBI informants or undercover agents were involved in gathering information about the plot, according to Buzzfeed.

Were the Whitmer kidnapping defendants set up? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

BREAKING The final three defendants in the Whitmer kidnapping case have all just been acquitted on all counts in Antrim County court in Michigan. Eric Molitor, Bill Null and Michael Null were found not guilty by the jury after a 2 week trial. pic.twitter.com/vrYPc9qusB — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) September 15, 2023



Defendants said FBI-affiliated individuals encouraged militia members in planning the plot and facilitated certain interactions, making them a key part of the plot, according to Buzzfeed. Without the FBI’s influence, defendants believed the plot to kidnap Whitmer may not have existed, BuzzFeed reported.

During a retrial of two defendants in August 2022, it came out during cross-examination with FBI Special Agent Christopher Long that FBI informants allegedly shared a hotel room and smoked weed with the one of the men implicated in the plot, Barry Croft Jr., according to the Detroit Free Press. Croft was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months in prison in December 2022, ABC News reported.

In total, nine Wolverine Watchmen militia group members have been convicted in the plot, according to ABC News.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!