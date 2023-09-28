Here are the last 79 colleges still mandating COVID vaccines

(ZEROHEDGE) – No College Mandates, an advocacy group that argues against the Covid-19 vaccine for higher education, counts 79 colleges and universities that require their students to be vaccinated this fall semester.

"There are 79 colleges in the US still mandating COVID vaccines when there should be zero just like the rest of the world. Do Not Comply!" No College Mandates posted on X.

The advocacy group said "COVID injections for one of the lowest risk populations" is "insanity." They added higher education has "zero efficacy and safety data for the the newly approved COVID injections. It is incomprehensible that this remains a reality."

