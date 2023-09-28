A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Here are the last 79 colleges still mandating COVID vaccines

Advocacy group called requirements 'insanity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – No College Mandates, an advocacy group that argues against the Covid-19 vaccine for higher education, counts 79 colleges and universities that require their students to be vaccinated this fall semester.

"There are 79 colleges in the US still mandating COVID vaccines when there should be zero just like the rest of the world. Do Not Comply!" No College Mandates posted on X.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The advocacy group said "COVID injections for one of the lowest risk populations" is "insanity." They added higher education has "zero efficacy and safety data for the the newly approved COVID injections. It is incomprehensible that this remains a reality."

TRENDING: Gov't contract stipulates migrants must stay in hotels with 3 or more stars

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WWII-era military sleep method could help insomniacs nod off quickly
Blue-city mayor announces drug testing, treatment to receive homeless services
Ivy-league university to fund students' budding drag careers
'Ignore your professors,' Jordan Peterson tells Buckley Institute crowd
Nearly half of homeschool parents cite 'liberal' public schools as motivating factor
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×