Latest Tucker interview piques interest in Obama's perverse childhood

Warning: offensive subject matter

Thanks to Tucker Carlson's interview with a man who claims he did drugs and engaged in oral sodomy with then-Illinois State Senator Barack Obama – plus newly surfaced proof in his own words that Obama fantasized about gay sex as a young man – more Americans than ever are learning that there is another side to the 44th president that liberal media could have reported, but refused.

Carlson's shocking X video interview Wednesday with Larry Sinclair had surpassed 27 million views by publication time. Even on Fox News, which stunned conservatives in April by firing Carlson, Obama's sordid partying behavior never received anything close to the full airing he just gave it on X. Sinclair, a homosexual, had tried to get the media to fairly cover his telling of an alleged 1999 drug-induced tryst with Obama since the 2008 election. Very few did.

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

TRENDING: A forgotten Christian warrior saves the West from Islam

Yet in one fell swoop, Tucker Carlson bypassed the left's "narrative control" celebrating Obama and ended 15 years of enforced media silence on the subject of Sinclair's allegation – thus showing the promise of independent media platforms, like Elon Musk's X, that are committed on principle to free speech.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But long before Twitter became "X" – indeed, long before Carlson became the most popular pundit on the right – conservative critics of Obama and the Democratic Party's every-expanding foray into "sexual minority" politics struggled to educate the public on the backstory behind his commitment to all things LGBT. Preparing the way for Biden, Obama made advancing the LGBT revolution a top priority of his administration, even famously using colored spotlights to turn the White House into the politicized "rainbow flag" colors to celebrate the Supreme Court's imposition of homosexual "marriage" on the nation in 2015.

Is Obama's past far more shady than the media let on? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (197 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In Obama's case, the backstory behind his sexual-left agenda is likely the most perverse and dysfunctional of any U.S. president: Mentored by an actual card-carrying Communist with a perversion problem; smoking pot with his school "Choom Gang" friends whose adult supplier was a 29-year-old bisexual man who had a thing for showing them porn; and even growing up with a cross-dressing nanny.

Add to that the fact that Obama had a father who abandoned him and a mother who left him for long periods of time to pursue her career, and it could have been a formula for producing a future president who, more than any other (arguably, pre-Biden), would advance an agenda at war with the natural family – the so-called Gay Revolution, which has now morphed into the Transgender Revolution.

More than any other man, historian David Garrow with his 2017 tome, "Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama," did the work that journalists should have done in vetting Obama. In one interview, Garrow said: "I think that people, irrespective of their political views or partisan identification, will be … profoundly astonished about how much substance of Barack Obama's life has not previously been made known." Page numbers below refer to Garrow's 1,460-page book. Also, for more information on Obama's perverted Communist mentor Frank Marshall Davis, see Paul Kengor's book, "The Communist: Frank Marshall Davis: The Untold Story of Barack Obama's Mentor."

Following are excerpts from the book "Permanent Revolution: The Secret Life and Legacy of Barack Hussein Obama," published by America's Survival, whose president, Cliff Kincaid, is one of the book's four authors. This reporter wrote the chapter titled, "Obama's Stake in the Homosexual Revolution," excerpted here. The book's other three chapters are: "The Age of Moral Suicide" (Kincaid); "From Oprah to Obama and Beyond" (Constance Cumbey); and Obama's Reefer Madness" (Tina Trent). The book can be ordered on Amazon here.

From the chapter: "Obama's Stake in the Homosexual Revolution"

"Love is love," tweeted Obama, applauding the radical [2015] SCOTUS Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, quoting the simplistic "gay" activist mantra intended to neutralize religious and moral opposition to homosexuality, grounded in thousands of years of Judeo-Christian history. Few pundits have speculated as to why Obama, a professed Christian, became so committed to advancing court-imposed same-sex "marriage" and homosexuality as "civil rights." Was candidate Obama's earlier "God's in the mix" opposition to same-sex "marriage" a con job on gullible American voters?

A more honest examination of Obama's life than the left-leaning media has been willing to provide may partly explain his deep commitment to the homosexual political and cultural agenda. Did Obama have a personal stake in propelling the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) revolution forward? What was the effect of the unique and bizarre circumstances of Obama's childhood – including being abandoned by his parents, his extensive pot use as a teenager and then cocaine use in college, having a cross-dressing nanny and being "mentored" by a perverted Communist who had "strong homosexual tendencies"? Was Obama ever on the "down low" (secretly practicing homosexuality) or, at some level, a "bisexual"? What is the significance of his comment to his first serious girlfriend that he "considered gayness" but chose to live a heterosexual life?

Obama's sexual past – is he a bisexual?

Was there an element of self-interest or self-justification in Obama's radical embrace of all things LGBTQ? Or was he just being a good "progressive"? Speculating about people's sexual proclivities is fraught with difficulty, especially when done out of malice to slander the target. I can say that with some authority as a heterosexual family man with five kids who in the last 25 years has been repeatedly and falsely accused by homosexual activists of being a secret "gay" merely because I am devoted to exposing the radical homosexual agenda. Thus, any discussion of Obama's (potential) "sexual orientation" should be approached judiciously.

An array of conspiracy theories surrounds Obama, perhaps more than any other national political figure in U.S. history. The widespread traction in conservative circles of the "birther" controversy over whether Obama was truly born in the United States (Hawaii) – and hence eligible as a "natural born citizen" to be president – has made it easier for other deception-based theories to take hold in the public's imagination. It is wrong to assume these theories are true without any serious corroborating evidence, especially when the allegations come from people who loathe Obama. It is also unwise to immediately discount any evidence brought forward that suggests Obama may have intentionally deceived the public about various aspects of his past that would have hindered his meteoric rise to national power.

On the sexual front, there is new evidence from a reputable source that Obama's sexual history was not fully vetted by the political press. For that matter, nor was the full extent of his past use of illegal drugs or his radical racial politics. Historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Garrow in his 2017 biography, "Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama," is the first to report on a letter in which a youthful Obama writes that he "considered" living a "gay" life but opted for heterosexuality instead. Garrow also made news by reporting "that Obama was still using cocaine in his early 20s … a significant revelation. He had previously only disclosed that he used it as a teenage student," reported the UK Daily Mail.

Barack Obama (Barry Soetoro) had so many dysfunctional and perverse influences in his life growing up that it would almost be strange for him not to develop some sort of sexual or psychological confusion. Most prominently, his absent father and his mother abandoning him for professional pursuits for long stretches of his life surely were not healthy factors in young Barry's formative years. ("The father plays a pivotal role in a boy's normal development as a male," wrote the late Dr. Joseph Nicolosi in "A Parent's Guide to Preventing Homosexuality." "The truth is, Dad is more important to the boy's gender-identity development than is Mom.")

Here are a few other harmful – and shocking – influences on Obama as described in Garrow's book:

Young Barry had a cross-dressing nanny in Jakarta. Garrow writes: "Before the spring of 1970 was out [Barry was eight years old], and with a second child] the way, Ann [Dunham, Obama's mother] hired an openly gay twenty-four-year-old, sometimes cross-dressing man – Turdi by day, Evie by night – to be both cook and nanny. ...Turdi often accompanied Barry to and from school. Later, Turdi, at age sixty-six, told the Associated Press: "I never let him see me wearing women's clothes. But he did see me trying on his mother's lipstick sometimes. That used to really crack me up." (p. 65)

The marijuana supplier of Barack's dope-smoking high school "Choom Gang" was a 29-year-old homosexual pervert who showed porn films to the teenage boys: "By the fall of his junior year, Barry was a more memorable member of another Punahou assemblage, known as the Choom Gang. ... But the Choom Gang didn't choom tobacco, they choomed pakalolo, the Hawaiian word for marijuana. ... Ray Boyer, their go-to drug dealer … was haole [white, not a native Hawaiian], but just as visibly, he was gay. 'Let's just say if he was closeted, he wasn't fooling anybody,' Hebs [Mark Hebing] said later. The Choom Gang called him 'Gay Ray.' He was twenty-nine years old, and he lived in an abandoned bus inside a deserted warehouse in Kakaako, a then-desolate neighborhood west of Waikiki. Topo [Tom Topolinksi] remembered that the scene there 'was very scary. ... No one in their right mind would live there.' Ray also had another main interest: Porn. 'I think he was looking to convert some people,' Topo said years later. 'He would bring them back to his bus and stone 'em, with porn movies on – they were heterosexual porn movies, but it was still really creepy.' But Ray always had good quality pakalolo on hand, so the connection was important. 'Ray freaked me out. I was afraid of the guy,' Topolinksi said. 'But he did befriend us, and he was our connection … there were times when he would take us to a drive-in movie. ... He partied with us, but there was something about him that never made me feel comfortable.'" (p. 92)

Obama was evidently the closest among his "Choom Gang" friends to "Gay Ray": Garrow describes Barry Soetoro's high school yearbook "ad," which include a beer bottle and joint rolling papers, and this message: "Thanks Tut, Gramps, Choom Gang, and Ray for all the good times." Garrow writes: "Decades later, that sentence would receive far less public attention and discussion than it should have. Barry, alone of all the Choom Gang, had singled out their weird, gay, porn-showing drug dealer by name and thanked him 'for all the good times.' As Tom Topo frankly acknowledged, the Choom Gang had [emphasis author's] spent plenty of time with Gay Ray over the previous two years, but a public – and permanent – thank-you to their drug connection was something that all the others, even Mark Bendix, did not go so far as to put into print." (In 1986, the 37-year-old "Gay Ray" Boyer was found bludgeoned to death by a 20-year-old male prostitute, according to Garrow.) (p. 104)

Obama's mentor, Communist Frank Marshall Davis, was a promiscuous pornographer who described himself as having "homosexual tendencies." Garrow writes that Davis, a close friend of Obama's grandfather Stan Dunham, writing under the pseudonym "Bob Greene," published a "self-proclaimed sexual autobiography, "Sex Rebel: Black – Memoirs of a Gash Gourmet." A phony "introduction" to the book states that the author [Frank] may have "strong homosexual tendencies." Garrow continues: "'Bob Greene' then acknowledged that 'under certain circumstances I am bisexual.' … 'Bob's' dominant preference was threesomes. ... Bob,' or Frank, championed recreational sex, arguing that 'this whole concept of sex-for-reproduction-only carried with it contempt for women. …'" Garrow quotes Davis writing to a female friend: "What some people call pornography (I call it erotic realism)." He reports that Davis' small cottage was nicknamed "the Jungle and that it was "a place known for both sex and dope." Garrow reports that "Stan Dunham was one of Frank's best friends during the years he lived in the Jungle." ... According to a younger friend Dawna, who was like an adopted daughter to Frank: "They were really good buddies. They did a lot of adventures together that they were very proud of." Garrow writes, quoting Dawna: "As of 1970 Stan 'came a couple of times a week to visit [Frank],' and the two men particularly enjoyed crafting 'a lot of limericks that were slightly off-color, and they took great fun in those' and in other discussions of sex, which Dawna would avoid."… [O]ver the next nine or ten years, Stan brought his grandson [Barack Obama, then Barry Soetoro] with him again and again when he went to visit Frank, and as Barry got older, Stan encouraged him to talk with Davis on his own." (pp. 71-72)

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, 'We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!