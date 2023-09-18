The left's double standard on Lauren Boebert incident

The left-leaning mainstream media are blasting fake outrage over Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., getting escorted out of a theater with her boyfriend for vaping, taking some video of the performance and briefly putting her hand in his lap. I've never heard of anyone getting kicked out of a theater for something that minor; usually people get kicked out for things like fights, having sex and getting really drunk. Remember Pee-wee Herman?

It was dark in the Colorado theater, but strangely there was an infrared camera directly on Boebert, and even stranger, the video was leaked to the public. In contrast, whenever video favors Republicans, there are always tons of fake excuses provided to prevent it from being released. Look at how long it took for the government to release the J6 video surveillance. The high-profile trials of the J6 defendants aren't being filmed for the public, even though it's tradition to stream trials like that; everyone older remembers breathlessly watching the O.J. Simpson trial and more recently the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial.

Meanwhile, far worse behavior on the left has been mostly ignored, such as by Democrat Susanna Gibson running for the Virginia House of Delegates, who posted sex videos with her husband online and asked for money. Nothing has happened to her; she's still running, and the Democrats are defending her, in fact raising money for her off of the scandal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Boebert apologized for her minor slip-up. In contrast, Gibson, who says she has an open marriage with her husband and offered to film herself and her husband engaging in sodomy in exchange for money from viewers, is not apologizing, and is instead blaming whoever released the video.

TRENDING: U.S. Marines still hunting for missing $80 million F-35 fighter jet after 'mishap'

The left celebrated a topless trans person partying at the White House and a mayor getting spanked at a public event by a drag queen. The late Sen. Ted Kennedy got drunk, attempted to cheat on his wife with another woman, then drove his date off a bridge into the water where he left her and she drowned. He instructed everyone to remain silent about the death, and nothing ever happened to him as his career in the Senate soared.

Compounding the problem is all of the holier-than-thou people on the right piling on. Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who is expected by many to turn on Trump during the Georgia prosecution due to her selling out to the Colorado State Bar last year, said on X that the Colorado GOP needs to primary Boebert. Ellis, who is now supporting Ron DeSantis for president, is known for frequently citing the Bible to defend RINO positions, such as when she admitted to the Colorado State Bar that she made "misrepresentations" when she said there was fraud in the 2020 election.

The left and its helpful enablers on the right such as Ellis like to use Old Testament judgment against Christians, while ignoring the New Testament where Jesus preached forgiveness. It's rather hypocritical, considering if the left doesn't believe in biblical principles, why would it use something "made up" and a "fairytale" to judge others? It's even more hypocritical when you consider the left conveniently ignores one of the few verses that it loves to cherry pick from the Bible, directly from Jesus, "Judge not, that ye be not judged." Or Jesus when he said, "You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye."

It's become pretty amazing watching how moralistic and judgmental the left has become in recent years, considering they love to accuse Christians of being the judgmental ones. The left is more judgmental of Donald Trump's rumored dalliances with extramarital affairs than the Christian right is, since the Christian right preaches forgiveness. The left, which always sounds so silly to those of us who have studied the Bible extensively, pretends that everyone on the right must be sinless like Jesus, which is actually blasphemous since the Bible says no human is perfect. Considering approximately 20% of married men in the U.S. have had affairs on their wives, it's not against the law and the fact that Trump has never held himself out as a super devout Christian, the condemnation is a joke.

The reality is if a left-wing woman had done what Boebert had done, it wouldn't have even made the news. Odds are it wouldn't have ever left the theater; the video wasn't racy enough to leak. I suspect either someone working there was a Democratic operative – the arts are heavily dominated by the left – or was pressured or paid by a Democratic operative to leak it.

The Democrats are claiming that Gibson was criticized due to sexism, but Republican men have done far less than that and were viciously attacked. Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, one of the brightest minds today, has been bashed for years by the left for merely sharing a hotel room at a Christian conference with a woman after he and his wife separated.

Boebert was targeted because she has a 98.53% lifetime rating from the American Conservative Union, almost the highest in Congress; and dares to take stands on issues many Republican members of Congress wouldn't dare to. Since she won reelection last fall by 546 votes, the left sees her as vulnerable so they are trying to create controversy.

Boebert apologized, unlike many on the left who have no remorse when they do far worse. But as we all know about the left, if they didn't have hypocritical standards, they'd have no standards at all.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!