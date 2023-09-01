Legal analyst charges Joe Biden knew he was breaking the law

By Harold Hutchison

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said on Thursday that then-Vice President Joe Biden knew he was breaking the law when he used pseudonyms in his emails.

The National Archives admitted to having over 5,400 emails where Biden used a pseudonym in correspondence with people, including his son Hunter Biden; the release of the documents was blocked due to a claim of executive privilege by the Biden administration. “On the very first day, top government officials receive a tutorial and part of it, and that includes cabinet members, the vice president, part of it is that for your government communications, official business, you must always and exclusively use the government server which is secure and you’re supposed to use your assigned secured email address,” Jarrett told “Kudlow” guest host David Asman.

WATCH:



“The use of the pseudonyms is used to bypass the federal records act to avoid scrutiny from a Freedom Of Information Act. They’re used to disguise who is actually involved and engaged in these communications,” former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz told Asman. “Not only is that nefarious in its intent, it shows that they really, truly want to hide something, but we went from Joe Biden saying he never had a discussion to now Joe Biden having full and complete access of the White House and the vice president’s office to Hunter Biden and all of his business associates. That is what they were selling, the access.”

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, demanded access to documents from then-Vice President Joe Biden’s emails in an Aug. 17 letter to the National Archives and Records Administration. A May 26, 2016, email to one of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s pseudonyms discussed an upcoming meeting with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Asman then noted that that the Federal Records Act prohibited the use of aliases and pseudonyms when sending emails. ““You in fact have to sign a document that says if I don’t follow these rules, I recognize that I can be prosecuted for it,” Jarrett said.

“So you know, it’s not enough for Joe Biden to say, hey, gee, golly whiz, I didn’t know. He signed a document saying he knew,” Jarrett said. “He went through the instructions what to do and one of them was you can’t use an alias or pseudonym.”

