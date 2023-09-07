A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lesbian White House spokeswoman splits from her ex-CNN anchor partner

Sharing custody of their 9-year-old daughter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 7:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(DAILY MAIL UK) – Karine Jean-Pierre has separated from Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years, the White House press secretary revealed in an interview with Vogue. The two are sharing custody of their nine-year-old daughter Soleil.

'I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,' Jean-Pierre told the magazine. 'Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing.'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Vogue gave Jean-Pierre the profile treatment in its September issue, giving her a glowing write-up as it has for other administration figures, including first lady Jill Biden and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

TRENDING: A forgotten Christian warrior saves the West from Islam

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Despite 'global boiling' rhetoric, Greenland's ice coverage well above average
North Korea unveils new tactical nuclear attack submarine
Mexico decriminalizes abortions
Fitness influencer dies aged 33 after a week in a coma
Lesbian White House spokeswoman splits from her ex-CNN anchor partner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×