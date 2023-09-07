Lesbian White House spokeswoman splits from her ex-CNN anchor partner

(DAILY MAIL UK) – Karine Jean-Pierre has separated from Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years, the White House press secretary revealed in an interview with Vogue. The two are sharing custody of their nine-year-old daughter Soleil.

'I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,' Jean-Pierre told the magazine. 'Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing.'

Vogue gave Jean-Pierre the profile treatment in its September issue, giving her a glowing write-up as it has for other administration figures, including first lady Jill Biden and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

