Luxury cruise ship freed in Greenland after 3 on board test positive for COVID-19

Huge vessel ran aground on mud and silt

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2023 at 2:13pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A luxury cruise ship carrying 206 passengers and crew was "successfully" freed Thursday amid fears of a potential COVID-19 outbreak on board.

The owner of the Ocean Explorer, Copenhagen-based SunStone Ships, said a fishing vessel owned by the Greenland government pulled the cruise ship out of the mud and silt that had immobilized it.

"On Thursday early morning the OCEAN EXPLORER was successfully pulled of the grounding in the East Greenland Fjord. This was done based on a pull from the vessel TARAJOQ and the vessel’s own power," SunStone said in a news release. "There have not been any injuries to any person onboard, no pollution of the environment and no breach of the hull."

WND News Services
