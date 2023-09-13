'Lying dog-faced pony soldier'? Look in the mirror, Biden

During his visit to Vietnam, President Joe Biden gave such a rambling press conference on Sunday that his aides were forced to cut off his mic. They should have cut it off earlier than they did as it gave him time to utter one of the most hypocritical statements of his entire political career. After incorrectly explaining the origin of the expression, Biden made the statement, "There's a lot of lying dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming. But not anymore. All of a sudden, they're all realizing it's a problem."

The statement is alarming for two reasons. First of all, global warming is far from a settled issue as demonstrated by the fact that more than 1,600 scientists recently signed off on a declaration entitled "There is no Climate Emergency," detailing how climate models have numerous shortcomings. Second, making the accusation that respected scientists, including two Nobel Prize laureates, are "lying dog-faced pony soldiers" evidences immense chutzpah by Biden. It is an outrageous statement coming from a man who has built his career upon one falsehood after another – one of which resulted in him having to drop out of an earlier presidential campaign.

The celebration of Biden winning his first run in 1972 to become Delaware's junior senator was cut short weeks later by the tragic loss of his wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter in a car accident involving a tractor-trailer. While neither driver was found to be at fault, the accident may well have been Neilia's failure to see a stop sign.

Biden, however, obviously to solicit additional sympathy, made repeated references that the driver of the truck, Curtis Dunn, had been drinking. He had not, although the media accepted Biden's accusation without confirming it. Accordingly, a despondent Dunn carried the accusation with him to his grave in 1999.

It is well-known that throughout his political career, Biden has been guilty of plagiarizing the speeches, essays and policy positions of others. It has always been a part of his DNA as evidenced by the fact he was caught as a first-year law student at Syracuse University in 1987 copying five pages from a law review journal "without quotation or attribution" – which he explained away as a mistake.

Biden, later running for president, released a 65-page file from the law school "to buttress his assertions of sincerity and openness … that he said contained all the records of his years there. It disclosed relatively poor grades in college and law school, mixed evaluations from teachers and details of the plagiarism." The New York Times reported this in an article entitled "Biden Admits Plagiarism In School But Says It Was Not 'Malevolent.'" It is difficult to believe one could copy five pages and fail to source it!

During his 1988 presidential campaign, Biden again demonstrated no concern about plagiarizing from the speeches of British politician Neil Kinnock, Robert Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy.

Unbelievably, even with the story out there about Biden's poor grades in law school, he did not hesitate to claim on the 1988 presidential campaign trail that he graduated in the top half of his class. To further embellish his academic career, Biden also claimed he had gone to law school "on a full academic scholarship, that he had been named the outstanding student in the political science department as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware, and that he had graduated from Delaware with three undergraduate degrees." He later issued a statement acknowledging all these claims were "inaccurate." It was no surprise then when he withdrew from his presidential campaign.

Even when it comes to how Biden met his wife, Jill, the story both tell about meeting on a blind date is suspect. Biden stands accused by Jill's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, of being a home-wrecker, having entered into an affair with Jill before their divorce. Ironically, Stevenson and Jill had gotten to know Biden well as they had helped him on his first Senate campaign. While Biden won, Stevenson lost!

We now know Biden's claim during the presidential debate with President Donald Trump that he knew nothing about son Hunter's business dealings and that Hunter had made no money from foreign countries were also lies. The subsequent discovery of 5,400 emails from Biden to Hunter using pseudonyms and financial records, using a web of shell companies to hide the transactions, tell a different story. Even liberal CNN's Jake Tapper acknowledged that Hunter made a fortune from China and Ukraine, and the Washington Post awarded "four Pinocchios" to Biden for claiming otherwise.

As president, Biden has sharpened his ability to lie with a straight face. It has allowed him to be less than truthful about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, our economy, inflation, claims of foreign policy wins that have actually endangered U.S. national security, giving the Inflation Reduction Act a deceptive name, his dance of claiming to have been a civil rights activist and then claiming he was not depending on the audience, falsely claiming he witnessed the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge (it actually occurred hours before Biden arrived to give a speech there), etc.

Biden has so convinced himself with his uninhibited lying that he probably can no longer tell the difference between truth and fiction. This was evident most recently when he made the false claim in front of our troops in Alaska days ago to have been at Ground Zero the day after 9/11. He was not.

In Aesop's fable about the shepherd "Boy Who Cried 'Wolf," the villagers, after two false cries, learned not to no longer trust what he said. The lies told by Biden, spanning more than a half century of his political career, are way too numerous to count. The question for his supporters then is, when will they learn they simply cannot believe anything he says?

