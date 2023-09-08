Major corp offers massive funding to move employees to states allowing transgender surgeries

The online job search company Indeed believes that what pro-transgender advocates call "gender-affirming medical care" for children – "puberty-blocking" chemicals, opposite-sex hormone "treatments" and body-mutilating "surgeries" – is so important that it is now offering a "relocation benefit" of up to $10,000 for employees to relocate from a conservative state to a liberal state where such procedures are allowed.

Axios first reported Aug. 30 that beginning in July, the company began offering its "gender-affirming care relocation benefit" to "U.S.-based employees and immediate family members who seek gender-affirming care and live in a location where state laws or government-issued directives criminalize or restrict access to such medical care."

The new transgender moving "benefit" parallels actions in states like California that are encouraging people to flee red states that are banning or restricting transgender medical procedures on kids and encouraging them to come get their trans "procedures" in blue states. In 2022, California became the first transgender "sanctuary state," after Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsome signed the legislation into law.

NPR reported in April that Minnesota, Illinois, New Mexico, Maryland and Colorado "have passed bills designed to shield transgender health care through legal protections, health care coverage and access."

The Axios article by Sareen Habeshian – which (like most media coverage) was bereft of critical voices who object to "gender-transitioning" medical "care," particularly for minors – offered the following tendentious "big picture" summary: "Amid a flood of conservative efforts targeting transgender rights and gender-affirming care for minors, some companies are stepping up to offer support for their trans workers."

Employees approved for the benefit will receive a $10,000 flat-rate sum to cover relocation expenses, Indeed said.

“Our transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming colleagues are integral to our business and culture,” Misty Gaither, the company’s vice president of "diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging," told Axios. “We also believe that everyone has the right to make the healthcare decisions that they feel are right for themselves and their families.”

Blaze Media reported that the benefit also covers any tax liability generated by the payment. It said 30-year-old Sam Burger, a content creator at Indeed, used the benefit to move from Austin, Texas, to Denver, Colorado. The move cost Burger roughly $5,000, making the $10,000 benefit substantial.

The Blaze reporter Joseph MacKinnon used less politically correct language to cover the pro-trans Indeed.com policy: "$10,000 will reportedly be awarded to any transvestic, U.S.-based worker who seeks so-called "gender-affirming care" — a euphemism for destructive hormone therapies and genital mutilation procedures — but presently lives in an area where state laws or other government directives hinder the worker in obtaining it. ...The same benefit similarly applies to workers seeking to move their gender-dysphoric kids out of areas that presently protect children from undergoing irreversible 'gender-affirming care.'"

In contrast, Axios, adopting the lexicon of pro-transgender activists, reported that the following other "big corporations offer health care benefits for trans employees":

"Intuit [owner of Mailchimp], maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, also offers its own relocation benefit and has aligned its benefits with the World Professional Association for Transgender health standards of care.

"Netflix offers gender-affirming care for its employees with coverage that includes surgeries and hormone replacement therapy.

"Starbucks has health insurance options for transgender employees to include gender reassignment surgery as well as a host of other procedures previously considered cosmetic."

Gaither writes in Indeed's 2023 DEI report that the company is "focused on making progress towards our goal to increase representation of women and underrepresented genders (URG) to 50% at all levels of Indeed's global workforce, and increase U.S. workforce representation of underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities (URM) to 30% by 2030."

Just what constitutes a "URG," according to Indeed's DEI report? "Individuals whose gender, gender identity, and expression are underrepresented and marginalized. This includes women and those who are transgender, non-binary, agender, gender non-conforming, gender fluid, two-spirit, and genderqueer."

You can read definitions of those "identities" on the glossary provided by the UC-Davis' LGBTQIA Resource Center here. Its definition of "agender" is (links added by this reporter): "An identity under the non-binary and trans+ umbrella. Some agender people feel that they have no gender identity, while others feel that agender is itself a gender identity. This can be similar to or overlap with the experience of being gender neutral, or having a neutral gender identity. Also see Neutrois."[Albert Kennedy]."

Every person featured in the DEI report listed their favored pronouns (e.g., "she/they" for Yuko Sato), according to the new pro-trans orthodoxy pushed by LGBT activists.

"Several states – including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah – have laws banning painful, body-mutilating sex-change surgeries and the prescribing of opposite-sex hormones to minors suffering from gender dysphoria," the Blaze reported.

