Major lawsuit to charge Biden with corruption for censorship schemes

The American Center for Law and Justice has announced that it is working on a major lawsuit, on behalf of renowned commentator Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point USA organization, accusing the Biden administration of massive violations of the First Amendment.

In an online report, ACLJ official Jordan Sekulow explains it's all about the government's insistence that social media and other companies censor comments it dislikes.

The issue was discussed during a broadcast of "Sekulow."

TRENDING: On Trump indictments: Be patient

Jordan Sekulow's report explained, "Before the 2020 election, Kirk had millions of followers on social media. But after President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) began suppressing conservative social media accounts, Kirk lost hundreds of thousands of followers. Such Deep State interference violated Kirk’s First Amendment right to free speech."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He reported the campaign began "After the media promoted rampant false claims that Russia had stolen the 2016 election [and] the Obama Administration shifted its focus to foreign election threats."

"When the Mueller Report found zero evidence of Russian collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia, the CISA broadened its scope of foreign threats to 'domestic misinformation.' Following this, it began clamping down on online information that it considered dangerous."

Did Biden violate the First Amendment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sekulow revealed, "As we understand, the DHS eventually equated what it labeled as 'online misinformation' to committing a cyberattack to interfere with any election. Then the DHS and CISA pressured social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to censor conservative messages."

Sekulow charged that government "message-throttling" violates the First Amendment.

On the broadcast, Kirk reported he began noticing that his messages weren't reaching his followers during the 2020 presidential election.

"At the time, they had one of the largest conservative Twitter accounts in social media, with 120k–140k retweets a day, but then it started to taper off during the election cycle. And then after January 6, he truly felt his social media freefall after being put on a 'do not amplify' list," the report explained.

He said the Biden regime "considered my views and the views of half the country – and more than half the country, in my opinion – to be that of domestic violent extremism."

In fact, the Constitution bans the government from directly censorship speech, so it has been revealed that the Biden administration set up numerous channels with various foundations and outside organizations.

Biden officials would complain to those groups about messages they disliked, and then those organizations would complain to social media companies, whose officials would then suppress ideas Biden disliked.

The report noted Heritage Foundation, the Christian Broadcasting Network, Fox News, and many more also were victims of the Biden campaign.



IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!