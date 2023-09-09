Major state narrowly avoids rolling blackouts

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Texas narrowly avoided rolling blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state’s grid operator, declared a “stage 2” emergency on Wednesday, which is one level below declaring a need for rolling blackouts, according to The Wall Street Journal. Then, on Thursday, the Department of Energy (DOE) declared a state of energy emergency for ERCOT as sustained high temperatures kept demand high and pushed the grid dangerously close to rolling blackouts for a second consecutive night.

TRENDING: Western nation pushes people to stop heating homes at night to save planet

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“At one point around 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, ERCOT data showed just more than 1,000 MW of available dispatchable capacity,” David Blackmon, a 40-year veteran of the oil and gas business who now writes and consults on energy, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Had a single high-capacity natural gas or coal plant experienced a failure during that time, blackouts would have resulted.”

ERCOT requested that customers decrease their energy use on both Wednesday and Thursday evening in order to conserve energy and diminish the strain on its grid, according to the Dallas Morning News. The grid operator has made 11 such conservation appeals this summer, according to local outlet NBC 5.

“Until Texas power generators relent on their (Environmental, Social and Governance) virtue signaling and build adequate dispatchable thermal capacity, the Texas grid will remain extremely difficult to manage,” Blackmon told the DCNF.

Is America's power grid fragile? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Besides the heat, low wind generation and diminishing solar production due to the sunset contributed to the strain on the grid, according to ERCOT. The grid faced a threat from relatively low reserves, an ERCOT spokesperson told the DCNF.

“The grid is currently operating under normal conditions, the ERCOT spokesperson told the DCNF. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.”

The spokesperson also referred the DCNF to a statement issued Thursday which stated that “ERCOT issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 (EEA 2) and entered into emergency operations to maintain reliability of the grid. Power outages associated with the ERCOT power grid were not called for and were not necessary.”

ERCOT on Thursday took additional precautionary measures by requesting an order from the DOE, which was granted, that allows generating units within the ERCOT interconnection to operate up to their maximum generation output levels, if needed, and promptly respond if conditions warranted.

DOE’s emergency order will remain in place until 9 p.m. local time on Friday. ERCOT serves about 90% of Texas’ customers, according to its website.

“High demand, lower wind generation, and the declining solar generation during sunset led to lower operating reserves on the grid and eventually contributed to lower frequency,” Pablo Vegas, ERCOT’s CEO, said of Wednesday’s situation.

ERCOT did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!