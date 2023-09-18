Male gets crowned homecoming queen, beating out 4 real girls

A Kansas City school is being mocked online for a decision to pick a boy to be homecoming queen.

Again.

It's happened at Oak Park High in Kansas City, Missouri.

The students "just got sent a message loud and clear; boys are just better at things than girls are. Even at being a girl," explained Libs of TikTok.

The report explained, "Tristan Young, a male student who identifies as a female, was crowned the homecoming queen this week. He beat out four lovely female candidates because actually identifying as the gender that you are is like, sooo 2010."

The report noted it wasn't even a first at the school, where a different boy, back in 2015, also was named homecoming queen.

"We spoke with a parent in the district who asked to remain anonymous and she was disgusted by the district’s actions. She told us, 'I’m appalled by NKC Schools' continued support of the LGBT agenda. NKC Schools says they are 'Champions for All Students' yet by embracing radical political statements like this they not only indoctrinate children, but they are placing certain student populations over others. Having two homecoming 'queens' that are boys is a disgrace to the NKC Schools community. I hope more parents, community members and district employees start speaking out and start protecting children,'" the report explained.

Libs of TikTook continued, "Another parent told us, 'As a woman, it breaks my heart to see these girls get passed over and a man stealing what is rightfully theirs. As a parent I’m enraged that the school district is celebrating this on all of their social media accounts (conveniently locking down comments). On the other hand I’m broken-hearted because I know the students voted for him. Although Kansas City is a liberal leaning area of Missouri it is still more conservative than most cities. I don’t know how we’ve reached this point or how to turn it around.'"

The report noted that the school district restricted social media comments, preventing those with strong feelings about the school's ideology from expressing themselves online.

