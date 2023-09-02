A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWEED THE PEOPLE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Marijuana is 6th-biggest cash crop in the U.S.

Cannabis harvest up 24 percent from 2021

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 4:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – According to the Leafly Cannabis Harvest Report 2022, marijuana was the sixth most valuable wholesale crop in the United States last year at a $5 billion worth, trailing only corn, soybeans, hay, wheat and cotton.

The calculation includes only crops in states where state-sanctioned sales of legal weed are already up and running and exclude production in medical marijuana-only states.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that 2022 saw a cannabis harvest of 2,834 metric tons, up 24 percent from 2021.

TRENDING: Trump: heroic martyr – however ...

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Another J6 prisoner dead, possibly through suicide
Liberal outlet issues huge correction to fake Trump interview story
Judge says state doesn't have to change 'sex' on birth certificates
Unexpected nation launches spacecraft to study sun after successful landing near moon's south pole
How Biden's special envoy to Iran chased dream of resurrected nuclear deal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×