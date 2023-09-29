Married pastor accused of producing child porn tells FBI: 'I'm sorry that I cannot stop'

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A married pastor and father of three who was arrested and charged with producing child pornography after the FBI raided his Brentwood home has allegedly confessed to collecting videos from minors engaged in sex acts and told investigators, “I’m sorry that I cannot stop.”

Authorities say they recovered 15 videos containing child porn from the cellphone of 28-year-old Pastor Jose Saez Jr. of Iglesia Cristiana Alumbrando El Camino (Lighting The Way Christian Church) after they raided his home.

A release from the FBI’s New York Office said the raid on Saez’s home conducted by their Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force was triggered by an online tip that the pastor was sexually active with children.

