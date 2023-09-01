A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Maui resident: More than 450 bodies allegedly recovered from wildfire

'Lots of kids' still missing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 6:07pm
Flames scorch the Hawaiian island of Maui in August 2023. (Video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Maui search crews have allegedly found over 450 bodies, according to a local resident who is leading a grassroots relief effort to aid victims of the fire that decimated the town of Lahaina earlier this month.

“I guarantee you right now, from what has been seen, the number is over 450 and it’s gonna get — it’s gonna get closer to 1,000,” Maui resident Dale Hermo-Fernandez, who has close contacts inside local recovery efforts, said in a recent exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“They’re not giving the number until they toe-tag them and identify them, which is understandable,” he said. “It’s guaranteed in the four hundreds. More than likely you’re going to get to 850 or 900 — with 40 percent being kids,” he said.

Read the full story ›

