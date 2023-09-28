A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mayo Clinic deletes hydroxychloroquine information from website

Claims inexpensive medicine not recommended for COVID

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(100 PERCENT FED UP) – 100 Percent Fed Up noted last weekend that Mayo Clinic, one of the top-ranked medical institutions in the United States, quietly made a new statement about hydroxychloroquine.

“Hydroxychloroquine may also be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients,” Mayo Clinic stated on its website.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Mayo Clinic link now reads: "Hydroxychloroquine is not recommended as a treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Also, hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent infection with the virus that causes COVID-19."

TRENDING: Gov't contract stipulates migrants must stay in hotels with 3 or more stars

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State's AG sues tech giant over its 'misleading' warning labels for crisis pregnancy centers
Monkey spotted 'working' on computer at railway office
Mortgage rates spike to 22-year high under Joe Biden's policies
New mouse study challenges current theory on cause of Alzheimer's
Zoom backgrounds could influence how competent and trustworthy you appear
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×