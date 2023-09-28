Mayo Clinic deletes hydroxychloroquine information from website

(100 PERCENT FED UP) – 100 Percent Fed Up noted last weekend that Mayo Clinic, one of the top-ranked medical institutions in the United States, quietly made a new statement about hydroxychloroquine.

“Hydroxychloroquine may also be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients,” Mayo Clinic stated on its website.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Mayo Clinic link now reads: "Hydroxychloroquine is not recommended as a treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Also, hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent infection with the virus that causes COVID-19."

TRENDING: Gov't contract stipulates migrants must stay in hotels with 3 or more stars

Read the full story ›