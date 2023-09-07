Mayor unleashes on Biden, says illegal aliens will 'destroy' New York City

America long has known it has a crisis at the southern border, which is open to tens of thousands of illegal aliens entering almost daily, ever since Joe Biden took office.

Republicans, and even a few Democrat officials in border states, have been critical of Biden's agenda, launched the day he took office, to strike down border wall plans, eliminate restrictions on those entering, and more.

Biden's spokeswoman often has claimed his policies are reducing the inflow of illegal aliens, but the facts show otherwise.

Now the New York Post is reporting that New York City Mayor Eric Adams, known for his leftist ideology, is warning that the raging migrant crisis will "destroy" his city.

He charged that Biden's White House has offered "no support" for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who already have landed in the city.

In fact, multiple cities have taken over hotels and motels to house the illegals, and some jurisdictions even are planning to house them in schools.

"I'm gonna tell you something, New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this," Adams warned at a town hall meeting this week.

"This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City."

He said more than 110,000 migrants have come to the city in the past year and said Biden's administration has simply walked away.

"Month after month I stood up and said this is gonna come to a neighborhood near you. Well, we’re here, we’re getting no support on this national crisis, and we’re receiving no support," Adams said.

He complained that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose state has been dealing not with tens of thousands of illegal aliens but hundreds of thousands, of being a "madman" for sending some to New York.

The report said a poll showed 82% of New Yorkers consider the migrant situation a serious problem.

Adams warned that the costs of housing and feeding huge numbers of migrants means the city has a $12 billion deficit and programs are going to have to be cut.

"The city we knew, we’re about to lose, and we are all in this together, all of us," he charged.

