McCarthy to greenlight Biden impeachment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to tell House Republicans that there is enough evidence to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

McCarthy is expected to inform House Republicans in a private session on Thursday that the “logical next step” in the House GOP’s investigation into the Bidens is to bring an impeachment inquiry against the president, Punchbowl News first reported. In the meeting, Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Republican House Oversight Chairman James Comer of Kentucky will brief the caucus on the latest revelations in their respective investigations.

The speaker plans to tell House Republicans that the two committees have uncovered enough evidence to warrant an impeachment inquiry into the president, which could allow the GOP to obtain more documents, including Biden’s bank records, according to Punchbowl News.

McCarthy’s plans come as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened that she would not vote for government spending bills until an impeachment inquiry is launched against the president. The speaker is also facing threats of an attempt to oust him by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who plans on airing his grievances against McCarthy in a floor speech on Tuesday.

Numerous text messages uncovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal Joe Biden was aware of his son’s business dealings, with Hunter referencing his father’s involvement and Joe Biden meeting with several of Hunter Biden’s business partners while he was vice president. James Gilliar, a business associate of Hunter Biden’s, questioned whether or not ten percent of Oneida Holdings, a joint venture with CEFC China Energy, would be held by Hunter “for the big guy.” Tony Bobulinski, another business partner, corroborated that “the big guy” referred to Joe Biden.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

