Media watchdog attacks Musk over Vegas thrill kill

As half of America now knows, last month two teenagers in a stolen Hyundai consciously targeted an innocent Las Vegas cyclist and ran him over, killing him in the process.

The other half of America does not know about this incident because their media have chosen not to tell them.

The Poynter institute, a nonprofit that "provides fact-checking, media literacy and journalism ethics training to citizens and journalists in service to democracy," weighed in on this issue Tuesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Instead of holding the media to account for their silence about the murder, Poynter scolded Elon Musk for daring to talk about it.

TRENDING: 'Breaking down my family': Tim Ballard breaks silence on sex-misconduct claims

There is much to talk about. The cyclist, retired 64-year-old police chief Andreas Probst, was biking on a quiet Las Vegas street on the morning of Aug. 14.

The passenger recorded a video of the attack in real time. On the video we see the Hyundai swerve into another car, and the passenger shouts out, "Bitch-a– n––."

The car then heads for Probst. "Ready?" asks the driver."Yea, yea, yea," says the passenger, now giggling. "Hit his ass."

The car runs dead on into Probst who flies over the hood."That n––- got knocked out," says the passenger. "We better get out of here," the driver responds nervously.

As I reported in a blog post on Sunday, "In that the two are juveniles, their identities have yet to be revealed. Based on available evidence, both visual and audio, it appears that the driver is white and his accomplice black."

Time will tell if I am right, but on the video, the passenger's race is the more easily discerned. Some have assumed that both of the perps are black.

It is this assumption that has likely kept the media silent. The video surfaced on Aug. 29. As of this writing the New York Times has yet to say word one about the murder of Andreas Probst.

"In service to democracy," Poynter has focused its wrath on social media in general and Elon Musk in particular.

The subhead of the Tuesday Poynter article reads, "The Las Vegas Review-Journal is facing a harassment campaign stoked by Elon Musk, one year after a reporter was killed for his coverage."

For the record, reporter Jeff German, was killed by former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, the unhappy subject of German's reporting.

To make the connection to Musk and X work, Poynter's Angela Fu writes, "Telles had made angry social media posts referencing the journalist and his work."

As is obvious, social media had nothing to do with German's murder. Fu's reference is gratuitous and misleading. German's reporting provoked Telles's rage.

The video of the Probst murder surfaced on social media this past Saturday, Aug. 16. Poynter took exception to an Aug. 17 tweet by Musk.

"An innocent man was murdered in cold blood while riding his bicycle," Musk tweeted. "The killers joked about it on social media Yet, where is the media outrage? Now you begin to understand the lie."

By the following day the post had been viewed more than 68 million times. And still the major media remained mum.

Once the video surfaced, many citizens apparently focused their anger on the Review-Journal and its crime reporter, Sabrina Schnur.

According to Poynter, an unnamed "they" made "anti-Semitic comments" about Schnur and "accused her of being anti-white."

To its humble credit, the Review-Journal did report on the murder and acknowledged the video, but as with the Las Vegas TV media, bicycle safety was the theme of much of the reporting.

As one fellow commented on my blog post, "I live in Las Vegas and I am embarrassed to state I can barely recall this horrible event. I'm a daily news follower here, national and local, and you are so correct; they swept it away."

As I report in my new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," the media have been sweeping away black-on-white crime for the last 60 years.

This would be bad enough, but the media make the situation much worse by amplifying the relatively rare instances of white-on-black crime.

This is the "lie" to which Musk alludes. In this instance, Poynter does not labor "in service to democracy." Poynter labors in service to the lie.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," is available in all formats.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!