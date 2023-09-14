Medical providers sued for mutilating 16-year-old girl

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A 21-year-old Nebraska woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the medical providers responsible for her “gender transition” surgery as a teenager.

Luka Hein’s breasts were removed in a double mastectomy at just 16 years old after she was fast-tracked for the surgery by doctors on her first visit to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) gender clinic, leaving her “physically and psychologically scarred,” the complaint alleges. Doctors failed to discuss risks, including the regret she may experience when she is older, or inform her that most gender-questioning youth become more comfortable with their bodies after they are teenagers, according to the complaint.

“By not providing Luka and her parents with full information on the consequences of breast removal, the dangers of long-term testosterone therapy, rates of desistance, and the poor mental health outcomes related to transition surgeries, Defendants failed to obtain a truly informed consent from Luka and her parents before recommending and/or performing irreversible transgender interventions,” the lawsuit alleges.

Hein was placed on testosterone for four years, causing “the disruption of her endocrine system, heart damage, deepening of her voice, pain in her vocal cords, joints, lumbar spine, hands, wrists, elbows and pelvic area, as well as permanent dysregulation of her reproductive organs,” the complaint says.

“My parents were told the same thing so many other parents in these situations are told, ‘Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?’ despite the fact that, no matter all my mental health struggles, I had never been suicidal,” Luka previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Hein is represented by the Center for American Liberty, the Thomas More Society and Keating O’Gara law firm.

Hein is not the first detransitioner to sue the doctors who pushed her to medically transition. Detransitioner Chloe Cole filed a lawsuit in February over puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy provided to her as a teenager.

Other detransitioners who have brought lawsuits include Kayla Lovdahl and Prisha Mosley.

The Center for American Liberty did not immediately respond to a request for comment. UNMC declined to comment on pending litigation.

