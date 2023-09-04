Megapastor warns: 'Our kids are being literally sacrificed'

A Christian megapastor is blaring the alarm against the woke culture permeating America, and warns the lives of U.S. children are now being spiritually sacrificed to ancient pagan gods mentioned in the Bible.

"Now we're at the point where a pastor or a Christian doesn't stand for our children," said Jack Hibbs, founder of Real Life ministry and a nationally syndicated TV and radio host.

Appearing Monday on "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Real America's Voice, Hibbs explained: "Our kids are being literally sacrificed ... as if it were on an altar."

"If we do not defend our own flesh and blood, then we are no different than those who worship Molech [and other pagan gods]."

Molech is a false deity mentioned numerous times in Scripture, representing Satan the devil to whom people would actually bring their babies to be scorched to death in a fire:

"They have built the high places of Baal in Ben Hinnom Valley to sacrifice their sons and daughters in the fire to Molech ​– ​something I had not commanded them. I had never entertained the thought that they do this detestable act causing Judah to sin!" (Jeremiah 32:35 CSB)

Thus, Hibbs is now spearheading a an all-expense-paid event called "Just Church" this Friday, Sept. 8, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where he's urging Americans to get back to the basics of Christian fellowship, which has seen a dramatic drop-off in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

"You and I watched so many people stopped going to church during COVID," he told Kirk, adding many believers now say, "We just do church at home."

"My church broke my heart," Hibbs said of the feelings of many believers. "A lot of people are complaining that my church has gone woke."

"We're asking the believers to come back home," he said of the free event. "We want them to hear simple church, simple message: It's just church."

Kirk noted: "This is the most biblical thing you could do as far as promoting strong families."

"This is the hour. We must stand at this ... if we're the only ones," said Hibbs.

"We die on this hill," he concluded. "If we don't take this hill, there'll be no future congregation to preach to."

We are just one week away from experiencing Just Church on Friday, September 8th, at the Honda Center

in Anaheim, CA! https://t.co/jdZaFNoLN4 — Jack Hibbs (@RealJackHibbs) August 31, 2023

Hibbs' website notes: "Jack and his wife, Lisa, began a home fellowship over thirty years ago with just six faithful souls. Today, the church ministers weekly to over ten thousand people on campus and millions worldwide through daily media outreach programs."

