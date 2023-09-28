Migrants are ditching DHS legal-entry phone app, crossing border illegally instead

Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Migrants crossing the southern border illegally are trashing their documents that confirm their appointments for legal entry through the Biden administration’s CBP One program, according to migrants interviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Migrants crossing the southern border illegally into the U.S. told the DCNF that the CBP One entry program isn’t working for them because of the wait times and problems in Mexico. The Biden administration began use of CBP One for migrants to enter the U.S. legally by booking appointments on a phone application amid a surge in illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It didn’t work,” one migrant from Venezuela told the DCNF.

A woman from Ecuador said the police in Mexico told her family that they didn’t qualify for CBP One appointments.

“They robbed us a lot. They put their hands on me. They were frisking me and taking all my money,” a woman from the group said.

Meanwhile, CBP One appointment documents that had been ripped up were scattered across the border in Eagle Pass.

“Yes, I have it here. Everyday, nothing showed up. Nothing would show up no matter how many times you’d apply,” one Venezuelan woman said, regarding the app.

In August alone, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processed 45,400 migrants using the app, according to the agency. The number of illegal migrants in Border Patrol custody nationwide surpassed 22,000 on Tuesday evening, according to internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

CBP One offers migrants who enter through the program the ability to apply immediately for an employment authorization document, which allows them to legally work in the U.S., according to DHS.

“It didn’t work,” another Venezuelan man said.

Migrants said that they didn’t have the patience or money to support themselves while waiting months for appointments.

“It took too long,” a female Venezuelan said.

“We’ve been waiting for two months and nothing, people don’t have the money. People don’t have money and have waited for a long time,” one man from Peru said.

Along with the CBP One program, the Biden administration has afforded migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua the ability to fly to the U.S. via a humanitarian parole program, which permits 30,000 entries per month. The program requires the migrants to have a U.S. sponsor.

Another man from Venezuela said that he tried using the app for one month, but nothing worked.

“It doesn’t show an appointment,” a Venezuelan man said. “An appointment doesn’t show, it’s taking too long, I’ve been here for a month.”

CBP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

