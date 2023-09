(FOX NEWS) -- "We recommend that you get an abortion."

That was the advice Tasha Kann received from doctors in Michigan shortly after she learned that she had brain cancer in 2022.

The young mother, who was 20 weeks pregnant with her second child, had just been diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma grade III, a rare and aggressive malignant tumor. Her doctors urged her to end her pregnancy so that she could receive chemotherapy and radiation.

