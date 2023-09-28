A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Monkey spotted 'working' on computer at railway office

Mimicked typing, flicking through files

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:22pm
Monkey spotted 'working' on computer at railway office (video screenshot)

(DAILY STAR) – Travellers were left baffled after walking into a railway office to find a real-life monkey “working” behind the desk.

One customer captured the langur monkey sitting behind the desk in an office chair on video. The footage also showed the beast typing away on the keyboard and flipping through files.

People believe the new employee has learned the behaviour after watching the train staff hard at work. The monkey business was captured at Bolpur Shantiniketan railway station in Bengal, India.

Read the full story ›

