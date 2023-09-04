Why does too much sun turn skin 'leathery'? Scientists have an answer

(STUDY FINDS) -- Medical professionals have consistently warned about the Sun’s harmful effects on our skin, which causes it to toughen over time. From farmers and road crews to regular beachgoers, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays is thought to give skin that “leathery” appearance. A new study shines a light on the science behind this phenomenon.

Binghamton University researchers investigated how ultraviolet radiation alters human skin at the microscopic level. The study places a spotlight on collagen, a vital protein that binds tissues, tendons, cartilage, and bones.

“We don’t want to put a fear factor in here saying ‘don’t go out in the sun,’” says Guy German, an associate professor of biomedical engineering, in a university release. “But extended periods of time under UV light can toughen up your skin as well as lead to a higher risk of carcinogenic problems.”

