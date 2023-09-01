'Mugshot merch' selling like hotcakes on Trump's website

(ZEROHEDGE) – Merchandise featuring former President Donald Trump's mugshot has been selling like hotcakes on his website, according to Stevevn Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's 2024 campaign.

According to a Tuesday tweet, "Mugshot merch sales have spiked" as part of an overall $9.4 million raised since it was taken – which consists of $1.7 million T-shirts, $864,000 in coffee mugs, and $352,000 in posters.

Trump was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia - one of four current cases against the former president. The mugshot was taken as part of a case with 18 co-defendants, who were indicted in connection with efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election result.

