Music fans rushing back to church after watching demonic rap song

Critics say video went too far

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:46pm
(TODD STARNES) – Young fans of rapper Doja Cat are flocking to church after watching her disturbing new “Demons” music video.

Dressed as a demon, the 27-year-old singer joins others in the industry like Sam Smith and Lil Nas X, in a music video praised by critics but rejected by man Gen Z fans who say it’s gone too far.

“The Doja Cat’s latest demonic song inadvertently caused millions of people to consider going back to church and beginning to pray again,” Christian rapper Ruslan said in a YouTube video.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







