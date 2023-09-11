Musk's X suspends me for expressing an opinion about Fauci

How am I supposed to stand beside Elon Musk in his fight against online censorship, when X (formerly Twitter) is guilty of doing the same thing, if not worse?

My X account was suspended a couple days ago for daring to use what those sissies consider violent speech. What did I say, you ask? I said, "Fauci needs to get the electric chair" – and it caused a bowel secretion in their tortured worthless lives that was consistent with encopresis.

Just consider the chutzpah of a so-called constitutional rights PAC soliciting support for Musk and claiming: "We are not revolutionaries or reformers – we are restorers. We believe the best way to reconcile the government with Liberty today is by returning to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights." They're supporting X in doing the exact same thing they appear to decry. And they are asking for money from a victim of attempted censorship. Obviously, their calculus is completely wrong.

I've said it many times: I say what I mean and I mean what I say – and I don't apologize, especially to an entity I have virtually no respect for in the first place. There's nothing under this sun that could cause me to lament their actions. In fact, if they're smart enough to read sign language, they'll understand that the positioning of my thumb to the tip of my nose isn't a field sobriety test for alcohol consumption. Since I am a teetotaler.

Saying Anthony Fauci deserves the electric chair is me being extremely generous in my call for him to be punished. The death penalty is too good for him. He deserves the eternal agony of hell for knowingly and intentionally causing pain, faking data, fear mongering, censorship, and knowingly destroying lives and careers. All while he paves the way for his cronies to get richer.

It's no secret within my sphere of association that I have little respect for Megyn Kelly, not least of which is because she ignored Jehmu Greene's racist on-air epithets directed at another guest.

Kelly developed an autoimmune disease three weeks after getting the booster following her having received the jab. Her doctor informed her that she wasn't the only person seen in the office whose health had been compromised because they listened to Fauci.

Fauci knowingly misled the public and outright lied to We the People about COVID and about the jab.

He knowingly lied about medications that had been safely prescribed and purchased over the counter for decades. Medications that were free of side effects. He knowingly lied, placing literally millions of lives at risk forcing the nonsensical fraud of face masks.

He lied about gain-of-function research at Wuhan Institute of Virology and his participation. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has made criminal referral of Fauci to the Department of Justice.

Miscarriages among women in the military rose exponentially, specifically because of Fauci's pushing mandated injection of the deadly toxins. I spoke with a young woman I know who developed life-threatening blood clots literally days after receiving the jab. Never in the history of sports have we seen so many superbly conditioned athletes dropping dead, having heart attacks, blood clots and the sudden onslaught of other autoimmune diseases. I personally know several persons who almost immediately developed nerve issues in their feet and ankle area, within weeks of receiving the jab. There are valid claims of married couples developing critical issues from normal marital relations, because one received the jab and the other did not.

Not one thing dissuades me that these things are barely the tip of the iceberg. I was among the early analysts warning the government cannot be trusted and the idea of forcing a fake vaccine on the public, that excluded the elected, was a clarion call to avoid the jabs at all cost. Based on the history of the government's involvement in Tuskegee, secretly spraying Agent Orange on entire communities without their knowledge and the aerial spraying of the deadly Agent Orange compound into the entire ecosystem including fruits and vegetables, CIA experiments in New York City subway systems and the LSD experiments on prison inmates and persons confined to mental hospitals, don't believe anything they tell you.

You're darn right Facui deserves the electric chair, and if that offends the fairies and trolls at X, it's too bad. I don't give a rip.

Saying Fauci should be given the electric chair is prolepsis considering: The share of COVID-19 deaths among those who are vaccinated has risen. In fall 2021, about 3 in 10 adults dying of COVID-19 were vaccinated or boosted. But by January 2022, as we showed in an analysis posted on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, about 4 in 10 deaths were vaccinated or boosted. By April 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show that about 6 in 10 adults dying of COVID-19 were vaccinated or boosted, and that's remained true through at least August 2022 (the most recent month of data).

With the latest money-making agreement that ensures the super-mega wealthy get super-mega wealthier, while We the People suffer more illness, Fauci and his pharmaceutical overlords have come up with another toxin masquerading as a vaccine. Ironic that they introduce it on the anniversary of previous terrorist attacks.

I repeat: I'm being particularly generous in calling for Fauci to be tried and given the electric chair. Would X have felt better if I said that Fauci should receive a lethal injection? The fact remains that's exactly what he forced upon those who bought into fear and applauded themselves for their lack of faith.

Back to Elon Musk; if they want us to support him, let him start supporting us. I'm a man, when I say yes or no I mean it. When I say a person who is responsible for the destruction of lives deserves the electric chair I mean it.

