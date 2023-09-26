Muslims transforming churches into mosques throughout Europe

All throughout Western Europe, Muslims are transforming churches into mosques. They are not doing this by force and conquest, as their ancestors once did, but legally: Europeans are selling or in some cases donating churches into becoming mosques.

In a video uploaded on Aug. 16, 2023 (see below), a Muslim man, while videotaping a church in the UK, said:

You’ll be excused to think that this is a church. But as is the case across the UK, we’ve took it over. It’s now, actually, a mosque, a masjid. Christianity is depleting; atheism is unfulfilling; Islam is here and is here to stay. The British people, they may not like it but as is the case with many things, there may be something which you don’t like which is good for you [Koran 2:216]. So, carry on making those churches for us. Keep them empty, we’ll buy them in a few years’ time and we’ll make them into a mosque.

The video continues by showing several other UK churches and cathedrals now turned into mosques.

"We are here to Stay" Another English church taken over and turned into mosque in UK pic.twitter.com/g7cB9XQ9sb — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 17, 2023

TRENDING: Nobel Peace Prize for Trump?

While the abandonment of these churches is reflective of shrinking attendance, that, in itself, is not limited to shrinking numbers of Christians, but of growing numbers of Christians who see in churches nothing more than a building, one which, whether it stands or falls, has absolutely nothing to do with their internal faith.

Such nonchalance stands in stark contrast to how previous Europeans saw and understood church buildings – and their response to any Muslim who would dare suggest turning them into mosques.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!