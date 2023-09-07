A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mysterious deer is turning purple and nobody knows why

Animal has large, bulbous masses on its chest, fur pitched unusual color

Published September 7, 2023 at 1:01pm
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:01pm
(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) – Mother Nature is full of surprises when it comes to wildlife living in Maine. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, something surfaces that leads you to wonder how it’s possible that you’ve never seen it before.

For instance, have you ever seen a purple deer?

Tony Gedaro of South Portland recently encountered a bizarre looking white-tailed deer while driving through Cape Elizabeth. The deer, a crotch horn buck, not only is sporting large, bulbous masses on its chest and on the underside of its lower jaw, but it appears to be turning purple.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mysterious deer is turning purple and nobody knows why
