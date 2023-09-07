Mysterious deer is turning purple and nobody knows why

(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) – Mother Nature is full of surprises when it comes to wildlife living in Maine. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, something surfaces that leads you to wonder how it’s possible that you’ve never seen it before.

For instance, have you ever seen a purple deer?

Tony Gedaro of South Portland recently encountered a bizarre looking white-tailed deer while driving through Cape Elizabeth. The deer, a crotch horn buck, not only is sporting large, bulbous masses on its chest and on the underside of its lower jaw, but it appears to be turning purple.

