How the National Guard is helping U.S. build alliances

2023 has witnessed the United States Department of Defense (DoD) enhance its efforts to solidify the American alliance network. The White House has made significant diplomatic strides, evidenced by Australia's decision to bolster its nuclear-powered submarine fleet by acquiring three to five Virginia-class submarines from the U.S. The strengthened trilateral partnership between the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea further underscores this commitment. Additionally, recent investigations by the Federation of American Scientists into the U.S. considering re-establishing its nuclear weapons mission in the U.K. highlight a recalibration of American defense priorities. These initiatives come in the face of global challenges such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China's accelerated growth, and potential shifts in the international status quo, emphasizing the vital need for robust American alliance-building.

The National Guard maintains a significant yet underutilized resource for enhancing international security cooperation efforts. The State Partnership Program (SPP) is an all-encompassing effort that pairs an American state’s National Guard with a partnering nation. Conceived in 1993 to support post-Soviet states, the SPP has since expanded its reach, now fostering 88 partnerships across 100 countries. The National Guard Bureau (NGB) champions the SPP as a cost-effective measure, comprising less than 1% of the annual Security Cooperation budget. The SPP achieves the DoD’s strategic directive to “build the strongest possible coalition of nations to enhance our collective influence to shape the global strategic environment and to solve shared challenges.” This program offers mutual benefits, granting both the National Guard and its international counterparts unique cultural exposure, deepening long-term relationships, and elevating the credibility and effectiveness of U.S. cooperation efforts.

The Ohio National Guard’s relationship with the nation of Hungary depicts the significance of the SPP. The Ohio-Hungary relationship has been a considerable success for SPP efforts, with a tally of more than 300 combined training events between the two entities. In light of Hungary's recent actions and impact on American security interests, the Ohio National Guard’s commitment to international cooperation grows increasingly important. Hungary, a NATO member, shows worrying democratic erosion in governance and journalism. In 2022, its conservative coalition prolonged the "state of danger" law enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling Prime Minister Viktor Orban to issue decrees and suspend fundamental rights. Hungary's ranking as the most corrupt EU nation, combined with Prime Minister Orban’s consolidation of power and notable state influence on its media outlets, are worrying signs for the country’s democracy and its reliability as an American ally. A backsliding Hungary damages the United States' security interests in the region, considering the country’s geographical proximity to Ukraine and NATO membership. In a time of growing competition and great powers vying for influence, the SPP offers a distinctive approach to maintaining the United States’ leadership in Western and Central Europe. Increasing interactions between the National Guard and allied nations is essential for deepening international ties and maintaining a collective security posture.

National Guard leaders should consider their organizational impact beyond their state borders. The SPP offers an invaluable tool for the NGB to pursue broader strategic goals outlined in the 2023 National Security Strategy. First, state-level command teams should consider developing centralized liaison teams representing the state’s Adjutant General during combined training operations. By establishing a team dedicated to building professional relationships, the organization could build its trust and legitimacy among military leaders of the partner nation. Additionally, Adjutant Generals should find unique ways to incorporate their SPP partners in training events within the United States. These events could be traditional field exercises such as the eXportable Combat Training Capability or the Joint Readiness Training Center. Leaders should also consider involving SPP partners in wargame exercises and simulation cells to increase cooperation. Finally, state-level command teams should consider developing ways and means to coordinate its Air National Guard and Army National Guard assets to host joint operations and demonstrations for its SPP partners. The distinctive structure of the National Guard offers both air and ground units with a variety of capabilities. Displaying the intricacies and execution of joint operations would reinforce the perception of American military power and further symbolize the United States’ trust and commitment to its international partners. Increasing the frequency with which the National Guard interacts with its SPP partners is essential for maintaining American influence within the United States’ alliance network.

As the global stage continues to evolve with power shifts, democratic challenges, and emerging threats, the United States finds itself in a pivotal moment to reaffirm its global stance. The DoD’s efforts to bolster its alliance network highlight the country's commitment to fortifying its international relationships. Within this web of diplomacy and defense, the National Guard's SPP stands as an emblem of ingenuity and practical cooperation. This program fosters stronger ties with nations navigating their own challenges, as seen with the example of Hungary, and underscores the nuances of American military diplomacy. National Guard leaders must harness the power of the SPP, amplify its successes, and enhance its reach. Such endeavors will reinforce the U.S.'s global position and solidify its commitment to a collaborative and secure international landscape.

Ian Whitfield is a graduate student at Georgetown University, in the Security Studies Program focusing on Energy Security and climate-related security risks. Ian is also an active duty officer in the U.S. Army.

This article represents the views of the author and not that of the Department of Defense or Georgetown University.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

