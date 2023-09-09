Navy chief excoriated for claiming block on promotions is that same as 'treason'

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee excoriated the Navy’s civilian leader on Thursday for publicly saying that Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions was “tantamount” to “treason.”

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro urged Tuberville to relent his hold on military nominations over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, arguing America’s military readiness and reputation has eroded during an unusual public interview alongside the secretaries of the Air Force and Army, which aired on CNN Tuesday. Tuberville is protesting a Pentagon policy he believes is inconsistent with the spirit, if not the letter, of the law, but “for that he was accused by the secretary of the United States Navy of aiding and abetting communists,” Lee said in a floor speech.

TRENDING: Are Americans ready to fill the boots in Ukraine?

“These are not fighting words, these words are tantamount to an accusation of treason,” Lee said, referring to Del Toro’s remarks. “These are not appropriate. These are way over the line.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

On Tuesday, Del Toro told CNN, “Born in a communist country, I would never have imagined that one of our own senators would be aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes around the world.” Del Toro was born in Cuba.

“This is having a real negative impact and will continue to have an impact on our combat readiness,” Del Toro said.

Is a block on promotions over the issue of abortion the same as treason? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (3 Votes) 67% (6 Votes)

Tuberville began refusing to give his consent for bloc military promotions in March to protest against the Pentagon’s then-new policy of funding out-of-state travel and authorizing official leave time for service members seeking abortions. The decades-old Hyde Amendment prohibits the federal government from covering abortions except in rare cases.

“We’re the only branch that gets to make the law,” Lee said.

Secretary of the Navy on Tuberville: I would have never imagined that one our own senators would be aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes around the world. This is having a real negative impact. pic.twitter.com/S8CHAoHY4d — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2023

Tuberville’s hold affects nearly 300 military nominations, of which 86 are in the Navy, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Of the total, 22 pertain to positions within Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility.

In theory, the Senate could vote on each nominee one-by-one and bypass the requirement for unanimous consent for bloc promotions, a process that would consume hours for each vote. When asked if the Senate would vote on the nominee for Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said it was the Republicans’ problem and “we’re not going to shift the burden to Democrats.”

The Pentagon referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the Navy when asked for comment. The Navy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!