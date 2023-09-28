Nearly half of homeschool parents cite 'liberal' public schools as motivating factor

(THE MAINE WIRE) – Almost half of parents turning to homeschooling today say they are concerned about their children being “influenced by liberal viewpoints,” according to a Washington Post and George Mason University poll released Tuesday.

The number of American families that are homeschooling saw a significant spike following the COVID-19 pandemic, with one study finding that the number had risen by 30% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Urban Institute. A new poll found that, when asked why they decided to homeschool, 46% of families replied that they were worried that “local public schools” are “too influenced by liberal viewpoints,” according to the Post.

Parents have grown increasingly dissatisfied with public schools in recent months after a series of controversies regarding policies that hide preferred pronouns from parents and allow transgender students to use whatever bathroom or locker room they wish. State lawmakers have waded into the debate by passing legislation to provide more transparency and protect parental rights, while some government officials have punished school districts for not pushing transgender and LGBTQ ideology in the classroom.

