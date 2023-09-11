Netanyahu coming to America, but still no word on Biden meeting

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to visit San Fransisco and New York from September 18 to 24, so he can address the United Nations during the high-level portion of the opening session of the 78th General Assembly.

His office sent out a brief planning notice about the trip with the dates and locations but did not provide information on who Netanyahu would be meeting.

It is his first trip to the United States since he took office at the end of December. He had initially been expected to travel to Washington shortly after his government was sworn in, for what has become a traditional post-election trip.

Read the full story ›