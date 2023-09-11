A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Netanyahu coming to America, but still no word on Biden meeting

U.S. government frustrated with extremist statements by coalition members and Israel's settlement activity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2023 at 9:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Benjamin Netanyahu on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Benjamin Netanyahu on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to visit San Fransisco and New York from September 18 to 24, so he can address the United Nations during the high-level portion of the opening session of the 78th General Assembly.

His office sent out a brief planning notice about the trip with the dates and locations but did not provide information on who Netanyahu would be meeting.

It is his first trip to the United States since he took office at the end of December. He had initially been expected to travel to Washington shortly after his government was sworn in, for what has become a traditional post-election trip.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former child star reveals he's never said a curse word in his life
Netanyahu coming to America, but still no word on Biden meeting
'Blatant targeting': European law 'threatens Americans' free speech online'
WATCH: Police break out water cannons to blast climate protesters, 2,400 detained
Ivy League university to host event with speakers who glorify terror
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×