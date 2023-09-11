New York City's migrant crisis causing intriguing political shift

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York City’s migrant crisis is driving some Asian-Americans to shift politically, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The largely Democrat-leaning community is shifting towards voting Republican in local races over the city’s migrantsurge, which has resulted in the arrivals of roughly 100,000 migrants since the spring of 2022, the WSJ reported. Protestors from a largely Chinese community in the city recently aired their dissent with a new migrant shelter coming to Sunset Park in August because they can no longer use the sites’ recreation center.

TRENDING: 'Monstrous': GOP presidential candidates commemorate 9/11 on 22nd anniversary

“Look at us now. Where are we supposed to go?” Yon Chen, a Chinese immigrant who’s lived in Brooklyn for more than 30 years, said in Mandarin Chinese, according to the WSJ.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He says he’s voting for Republicans going forward, the outlet reported.

“It’s the number one thing that is front and center for voters as we’re heading to poll sites,” Yiatin Chu, president of the Asian Wave Alliance, a nonpartisan group in New York City said, according to the WSJ.

Will major U.S. cities currently run by Dems ever switch to Republican control? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 48% (13 Votes) 52% (14 Votes)

“It appears that the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers of every stripe think that the recent influx is a serious problem that the state needs to address,” Siena poll spokesman Steve Greenberg said, describing a recent poll that showed New Yorkers are becoming increasingly concerned over the city’s migrant influx, according to the WSJ.

Ying Tan, a Republican candidate for City Council in the largely Asian district and first-generation immigrant herself, said that the border needs to be closed over the issue, according to the WSJ. Susan Zhuang, the Democratic candidate for the city council seat, is against using the park for migrants in an effort to “make up for federal failures.”

Zhuang started a petition to move the shelter out of the park that’s garnered roughly 500 signatures, according to the WSJ.

Chinese immigrant Fanny Chen, 45, who’s resided in Brooklyn for more than 10 years, said that the recreation center was the only place for the community to socialize and that it was where her dance group met, according to the WSJ. Chen previously wasn’t registered to vote, but she’s considering voting Republican in an upcoming City Council race.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!