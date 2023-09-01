A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
No human remains found 2 years after claims of 'mass graves' in Canada

Further evidence the stories are unproven

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 4:46pm
(NEW YORK POST) – After two years of horror stories about the alleged mass graves of Indigenous children at residential schools across Canada, a series of recent excavations at suspected sites has turned up no human remains.

Some academics and politicians say it’s further evidence that the stories are unproven.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe, a group of indigenous people also known as Pine Creek First Nation, excavated 14 sites in the basement of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church near the Pine Creek Residential School in Manitoba during four weeks this summer.

WND News Services
