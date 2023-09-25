Nobel Peace Prize for Trump?

Editor's note: The powers that be at WND.com have told Michael Ackley he may submit the occasional column. As Golden State madness continues to accelerate, Mr. Ackley has succumbed to the urge to stay in the game. Hence, the items below. Remember that his columns may include satire and parody based on current events, and thus mix fact with fiction. He assumes informed readers will be able to tell the difference.

Setting aside the matter of his indictments, and setting aside whether or not he should again be president of the United States, can we not answer "yes" to this question:

Should Donald J. Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize?

According to the Peace Prize website, Alfred Nobel's will specified that the prize should be awarded to the person "who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

It is true that across the decades Nobel's vision has proven elastic, going to organizations and individuals who have done much for humanity, and to individuals who have done nothing for humanity.

In the former category are individuals like American Jody Williams, who was honored in 1997 for working to ban and clear land mines. In the latter category you have people like President Barack Obama, who, up to the date of his award, literally had done nothing to earn the prize.

So, what has Trump done to merit the Nobel Peace Prize? Look no further than the Abraham Accords, under which the Arab states of Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates agreed to more or less get along with Israel. The accords put the first crack in the Arab wall of enmity to Israel since the Camp David Accords of the Carter administration.

So, the Nobel Prize for Trump? Don't hold your breath.

Next question: Should Donald J. Trump be the Republican nominee for president in 2024?

Emphatically, NO.

For one thing, he is too old. He's not as nutty as Joe Biden, but his behavior is, in its own way, erratic.

But most importantly, on Jan. 6, 2021, he incited a mob to go to the Capitol, and when the mob rioted, he spent hours watching "Judge Judy" before he did anything about it.

Even without the indictments he faces, the Dems would – and will – tie January 6 can to him throughout the 2024 campaign, and a lot of offended Republicans will sit out the election.

A number of pundits have predicted Biden will not be the Democratic Party's nominee for president in 2024. Further, a number of pundits have opined that the party will not accept Kamala Harris either.

Thus, many Republicans are worried about California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Californians should be just as worried about the guy lusting for Newsom's job.

That would be Attorney General Rob Bonta. He and Newsom are leading the fight against parents' right to know what their children are "learning" in the public schools.

We should recall that under communism, and under the brand of socialism practiced by the Nazis, children belonged to the government. The nuclear family was an institution to be functionally destroyed.

I'm not calling Newsom and Bonta communists, but they are using the communist playbook.

By the way, the chief disrupters of the Orange Unified School District's meeting on parental rights were members of the Revolutionary Communist Party.

So many issues, so little time:

A word about Mitch McConnell: Say what you will about the U.S. Senate's Republican leader, the nation owes him copious thanks for the signal achievement of his tenure as majority leader: He kept that vicious old partisan, Merrick Garland, off the United States Supreme Court.

Let us no longer allow left-wingers to call themselves "progressive." The term, is self-congratulatory, and it is false.

"Burning Man" was characterized in the media as a "counter-culture" event. Right, a counter-culture event attended by rich dilettantes in hundred-thousand-dollar motor homes.

This just in: Newsom and Bonta have launched "lawfare" against big oil in California, filing lawsuits against oil and natural gas producers for "lying" about and concealing the environmental damage attributable to their industry. You know: wildfires, floods, storms, bad television.

And regular gasoline in California now costs nearly $6 a gallon.

