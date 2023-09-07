North Korea unveils new tactical nuclear attack submarine

(DW) – North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, the state news agency KCNA announced on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the submarine-launching ceremony on Wednesday, according to KCNA.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

During the festive ceremony that involved confetti and balloons, he stressed "the strategic and tactical plan to continuously enhance the modernity of underwater and surface forces and push forward with the nuclear weaponization of the Navy in the future."

TRENDING: A forgotten Christian warrior saves the West from Islam

Read the full story ›