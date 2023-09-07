A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
North Korea unveils new tactical nuclear attack submarine

Part of push for weaponization of navy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 7:43pm
In this April 15, 2012, photo released by the Korean Central News Agency and distributed by the Korea News Service on April 16, 2012, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges cheers during a mass military parade in Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the centenary of the birth of his grandfather, national founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea

(DW) – North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, the state news agency KCNA announced on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the submarine-launching ceremony on Wednesday, according to KCNA.

During the festive ceremony that involved confetti and balloons, he stressed "the strategic and tactical plan to continuously enhance the modernity of underwater and surface forces and push forward with the nuclear weaponization of the Navy in the future."

