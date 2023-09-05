A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
It's now 1860 in America

Robert Knight on GOP and abortion: 'Morality trumps the 10th Amendment and states' rights'

Published September 5, 2023 at 6:48pm
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:48pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- What Republicans do about abortion will decide the party’s future. What America does about abortion will decide our future.

When the issue was raised at the Republican debate last week, the candidates’ response was mostly uninspired. Some touted their record of signing pro-life legislation. But only two said they’d sign a federal ban on abortion, and one of them reluctantly.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum insisted that the 10th Amendment prohibits federal involvement.

So, after a century of benign neglect, now the amendment is to determine the fate of the unborn at the federal level?

The worst response was from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, with her “can’t we all just agree” search for a mythical consensus. Mrs. Haley said, can’t we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions? And can’t we all agree “that doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have to perform them”?

Read the full story ›

