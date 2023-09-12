NOW Joe Biden claims he was at Ground Zero day after 9/11

Even a Washington Post fact-checker, deep in the heart of a part of America supporting Joe Biden, admits he has a "propensity to exaggerate or embellish."

Biden's critics say he's just lying.

And he's at it again.

This time, while in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday on a stopover on his trip back from Vietnam, he took a minute to remember 9/11, the day Islamic terrorists crashed four jets and killed nearly 3,000 people in New York and Washington. He said, "I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building."

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson: What do Gretchen Whitmer and Greg Abbott have in common?

However, his own autobiography, published in 2007, he affirmed he was at work in the Senate in Washington the day after the attacks.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Daily Mail documented he "used the 9/11 anniversary to claim he recalled 'standing there the next day and looking at the building' in New York - when, in fact, he was in Washington."

The report explained, "He compounded the criticism on Monday by falsely claiming he was at the Twin Towers the day after the attack – when in his own autobiography and video from the Senate floor put him in Washington, D.C."

Is Joe Biden a pathological liar? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (61 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden, then amidst his decades-long tenure in the U.S. Senate, said from the floor of the Senate, "Some have said yesterday and today all has changed for America. I pray that is not true. I pray that is not true...The one thing we can not allow to change are the values upon which this country is built. For if that were to occur, then they would be able to declare victory, genuine victory."

The report explained he also "embellished on Monday his recollections of the fateful day, claiming he saw a 'fireball' at the Pentagon on 9/11, when in his book he describes it as 'a brown haze of smoke.'"

Biden's latest gaffes came in Anchorage while he was returning from a G20 summit in Vietnam. He included "typical Biden exaggeration," the report said.

"The plume of fire that shot up in the sky in Pentagon - I remember seeing as I got off the Amtrak train on my way to work in the United States Senate."

But his autobiography said it was a "haze of smoke."

He also said, Monday, "Ground Zero in New York - I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. And I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell. It looked so devastating because the way you could, from where you could stand."

But according to his book he actually visited New York more than a week later, Sept. 19.

The Daily Mail charges, "Biden is known for his exaggerations, and his contorted, misremembered stories."

That report also cited his false claim to having been arrested during civil rights protests, "a claim for which there is no evidence," and "going to" the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the mass murder of 11 people there in 2018, where "he never visited."

Reports on other recent Biden misstatements have included his claim he didn't know anything in advance about the FBI raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I didn’t have any advance notice. None. Zero. Not one single bit," Biden told reporters.

That, of course, was from the president who many times has claimed he had no discussions with, nor knew anything about, his son Hunter's international business schemes despite the abundant evidence he routinely met with foreign actors doing business with Hunter, was identified by participants as being in line for a 10% share of at least one major deal, and in fact publicly boasted of using a threat to coerce Ukraine officials into firing a prosecutor looking into corruption at Burisma, which then was paying Hunter a million dollars a year to be on its board.

Regarding the search of Trump's home, a judge confirmed that the case was proceeding "as requested by the incumbent president."

Another recent development was when EU officials confirmed that Biden's claims about that Ukrainian prosecutor were false.

Biden had threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid if they didn't fire prosecutor Victor Shokin, claiming Shokin failed to make progress in the fight against corruption there.

But evidence confirms that is opposite of what U.S. officials had determined. And evidence shows European Union officials concurred with the American conclusion.

In fact, it appears Biden demanded the prosecutor be removed because he was investigating a company that was paying his son, Hunter, millions of dollars.

WND reported when even leftists started admitting that his statements simply could not be true.

After all, he has that story about that famous discussion about train travel with a train worker – who was dead by then. He watched that Pittsburgh bridge collapse, which was truly a miracle since it had fallen several hours earlier, and must have resurrected itself to fall again for Biden.

WND has documented he even lied about lying:

A reporter asked Biden, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" To which Biden said, "No."

One fable that Biden told was about a house fire years ago.

It almost destroyed his Corvette, he recalled, and caused half the house to just about fall down.

It actually was a kitchen fire that firefighters put out in about 20 minutes.

Biden also has taken fire for making up stories about his "gay rights" politics, and his civil rights claims, including that he was arrested "for advocating on behalf of black people."

Biden also lied by claiming gasoline was $5 a gallon when he took office.

It wasn't. It was in the range of $2.39.

It did explode to $5 – and even higher – after he took office and launched his all-out war on domestic petroleum production, shutting down pipelines, oil lease sales and more.

The lies are staggering. https://t.co/WftPZyZxfL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2022

Social media immediately was filled with outrage, with comments including:

"Do they program him to lie, or does it just pop into his head?"

"Liar Liar Your pants are on fire."

WND reported earlier when the New York Times informed the public that allowances should be made for him.

The publication explained he just "exaggerates."

And "embellishes."

At Off the Press was a link to the Times' piece, with the headline, "NYT: Biden's BS-ing just adds up to a lot of, well, lying."

He's also claimed "Made in America" is two words, and J-O-B-S is only three letters.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!