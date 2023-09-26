A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
All-nude dating show comes to American TV

'HBO has now lifted its own veil, revealing that it is and always was a pornography channel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2023 at 1:49pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- It’s like being on Tinder, but so much worse.

One of the U.K.’s most infamous dating shows (censored trailer below) was quietly added to the Max streaming service last week, and it’s already causing quite a stir.

The streamer has imported six seasons of Naked Attraction, a game show that promises to “start where a good date often ends — naked.” In each episode, a single “chooser” critiques and eliminates six potential dates standing on a stage by scrutinizing their fully nude bodies, which are gradually revealed one part at a time (faces are revealed last). When only two potential dates remain, the chooser strips out of their own clothes too, giving the remaining two contestants the opportunity to critique them. The final couple then go out on a date, with their clothes on.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







