A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldIN THE MILITARY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed after pilot ejected

3rd event documented as a 'Class-A mishap' over the past 6 weeks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2023 at 9:49am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe flies an F-35A Lightning II while performing a dedication pass during an air show over Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe flies an F-35A Lightning II while performing a dedication pass during an air show over Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

(AP) -- NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The crash site for a stealth fighter jet that went missing during the weekend after its pilot ejected was located Monday in rural South Carolina after the military asked the public for help finding an aircraft built to elude detection.

The debris field was discovered in Williamsburg County, about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Residents were being asked to avoid the area while a recovery team worked to secure it.

“We are transferring incident command to the USMC this evening, as they begin the recovery process,” the base posted Monday on the X social media platform.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







8 U.S. senators press FBI's Wray over memo targeting Catholics
Did Hunter Biden lie to his own memoir?
U.S. House schedules first Biden impeachment hearing
Key battleground state launches 'automatic voter registration' ahead of 2024
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed after pilot ejected
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×