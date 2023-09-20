Oh, baby! Major abortion group dumps 'pro-choice' from its own name

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

NARAL Pro-Choice America (NARAL) announced Wednesday that it was changing its name to foster a “more inclusive” environment and reach a larger pool of voters, according to a press release.

The organization revealed its new name will be “Reproductive Freedom for All,” which was voted on after research showed that Americans felt that “reproductive freedom” was a “core value,” according to the press release. Mini Timmaraju, the organization’s president, noted that more people needed to be won over if the pro-choice movement was going to continue fighting for a “constitutional right” to abortion. (RELATED: Court Deals Massive Blow To Abortion Rights Activists)

TRENDING: Major development for male teacher supervising nude girl in locker room

“The fight for abortion rights and access is at a critical moment,” Timmaraju said. “With the coalition of Americans who support reproductive freedom growing by the day, our leadership identified a clearer and more inclusive path forward to mobilize this new and expanded base of support. Our more than 4 million members are fired up, and in order to win back our constitutional right, we need more of the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion to join this fight.”

Reproductive freedom means being able to plan, dream, and live your life on your own terms. Abortion bans and restrictions don't fit anywhere in that picture. — Reproductive Freedom for All (@reproforall) September 19, 2023

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America released a statement following NARAL’s decision, arguing that the name change showed the abortion lobby’s “true agenda, according to a press release.

“This further confirms that the days of ‘safe, legal, and rare’ abortion positions on the Left are on the ash heap of history,” E.V. Osment, vice president of communications for SBA Pro-Life America, said. “Not only have abortion extremists erased ‘choice’ from their platform, but they have also erased any mention of women.”

Is this name change merely to deceive people into thinking the group is about freedom, and not killing children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Republican senators attended a closed-door meeting on Sept. 6 with the Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC to discussnew research that reportedly found the terms “pro-life” and “pro-choice” no longer resonate with voters like they used to. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri explained that voters had begun to view pro-life as being against all abortion under any circumstances.

NARAL did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!