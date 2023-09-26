Oh, poop! Man delivers No. 2 proof of homeless crisis to city officials

A businessman has delivered proof of the city's homeless crisis to Denver officials.

A box of human waste. Poop. Not his own, but what he cleaned up from just outside his business.

It is the local CBS affiliate that pointed out that, "While Mayor Mike Johnston says addressing homelessness is his number one priority, a Denver businessman says he's had it with the homeless going number two wherever they want."

The report described his message to the city as "an act of civil disobedience."

TRENDING: A contrarian Trump scenario for 2024

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

There, Jon Caldara delivered to city hall human poop that he found outside his business.

This is genius!! A Denver businessman, Jon Caldera says he's had it with the homeless going number two around his business. In what he calls an act of civil disobedience he dumped human poop that he found outside his business on the steps of the Denver City and County Building… pic.twitter.com/tn1kSCQeVj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 26, 2023

Is such a measure helpful in getting officials to solve the homeless crisis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 45% (9 Votes) 55% (11 Votes)

BREAKING (?): Jon Caldara, a Colorado-based libertarian activist and radio host, plans to deposit human poop (not his own) on the steps of the Denver City and County Building tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZuWerAdTQM — Max Levy (@maxamillianlevy) September 25, 2023

He announced to visitors watching: "This is a present from the homeless to the people who have kept this homeless problem going."

He explained multiple times a week, security cameras catch a homeless person defecating outside his business.

And it's not just poop.

"We have to clean up vomit and urine and syringes and used condoms and feces. We didn't cause the homeless problem in Denver but we have clean up after it," he said.

He said he's previously tried appealing to police and the mayor, without results.

And he described the answer as jail cells.

"This is a drug crisis, this is a mental health crisis, and this is a crisis of law. That these people who need help will never get help if they are not brought to jail where they are forced to get some help," he said.

Meanwhile, the office of Denver's mayor released a statement, saying, "Today's a big day. It's move-in day for around 70 people living in an encampment to a place they can call home as part of our homelessness initiative. The city has provided trash pickup for many encampments across the city to support both the residents living in the encampment as well as those who use those public spaces. Mayor Johnston is focused on actions that promote true change and the milestone of move-in day indicates we're on our way to reaching our goal to house 1,000 unsheltered individuals by the end of 2023."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!