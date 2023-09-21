A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthGENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

One-third of children put on puberty blockers saw mental health 'reliably deteriorate'

Researchers sound alarm over hormone-altering drugs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(BREITBART) – Over a third of children placed on puberty blockers by Britain’s controversial Tavistock child gender clinic suffered mental health problems after taking the hormone-altering drugs, according to fresh analysis.

A new look at a 2011 study conducted by the University College London Hospitals (UCLH) and the Tavistock Centre’s Gender Identity Development Service — the UK’s only child gender transition clinic that is set to be shut down over safeguarding failures — has found that the mental health of 34 per cent of children placed on puberty-blocking drugs “reliably deteriorated”, while 37 per cent saw no difference, and 29 per cent “reliably improved” following the administering of the drugs.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The new findings fly in the face of the 2011 analysis of 44 children aged between 12 and 15 years old which claimed that there had been “no changes in psychological function” after the youngsters were put on puberty blockers. While the original analysis was based on averages of groups based on questionnaires provided to the children and their parents, the new findings were based on individual results, The Telegraph reported.

TRENDING: What does God most care about?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crime, inflation driving up auto insurance costs for average Americans
University investigating 'anti-racist' research center
Revolutionary spinal cord procedure restores neurons, allows paralyzed mice to walk again
River fish deemed toxic after train derailment
One-third of children put on puberty blockers saw mental health 'reliably deteriorate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×